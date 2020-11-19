USPS: Send Your Gifts Out Early This Year

Gifts start flying all over the country in droves every year around this time, and, with fewer people lugging themselves and their presents home for the holidays, the United States Postal Service expects to be especially inundated.

“The busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much of the last-minute shopping starts. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning December 7, with the week of December 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week,” reads a USPS statement. So, to get ahead of the real rush, you might want to mail those packages right after you score your Cyber Monday deals.

The USPS will temporarily add Sunday service to areas with especially high volume. It has some handy holiday shipping deadlines here, along with information about how to send gifts without leaving home (you can arrange a pick-up), and how to pay for postage online.