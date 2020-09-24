News Here Are All the USPS Space-Themed Stamps for Your Quarantine Correspondence Show off your love of space.

Living through a pandemic can be lonely. That's true whether you live alone or have a houseful of roommates or kids. Nonetheless, lots of people are finding unique and occasionally inspiring ways to connect despite the challenges. One option is well-trod territory that may be due for a resurgence: writing letters. Maybe it's time to say hello to your grandmother. Maybe you've got friends in far-flung places and the short group texts aren't cutting it any longer. Or, as Kat Thompson pointed out in her piece about culinary-inspired stamps, maybe you're looking for ways to give back while maintaining a safe distance and would like to exchange letters with people isolated in senior centers or those incarcerated in an unjust prison system. As you get going on those letters, know that you can adorn your missives with a small expression of your love of space and science. Here are a few of the space-themed stamps available from the USPS online store that will help you say hello.

First Moon Landing The post office might not have a ton of space stamps at the moment, but it does have a sheet of Forever stamps celebrating what is arguably the US's most iconic space moment: the first moon landing. The sheet has a stamp featuring astronaut Buzz Aldrin in his spacesuit and one of the moon, celebrating the moment when Aldrin and Neil Armstrong stepped off Eagle onto the craggy surface of the moon in 1969. Sally Ride The other space stamp available commemorates the achievements of Sally Ride. (Ride is part of the focus of the new graphic novel Astronauts: on the Final Frontier.) Ride is the first American woman to go to space. The astronaut, physicist, and educator has an incredible resume of achievements. Being the first woman in space grabs headlines, but she did so many things, including being the first woman to serve as a capsule communicator, writing children's books, and founding Sally Ride Science, which aims to "inspire young people in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and to promote STEM literacy." T-Rex It's not space-related, but it's one of the few science stamps you can stick to an envelope right now. The sheet has four different stamps featuring the dinosaur that rid the world of Donald Gennero. Maybe you're craving a Carnotaurus or Ankylosaurus because they're your favorite, but the T-Rex gets the stamp because it's simply the most iconic dino around. STEM Stamps The last set is one that's focused on promoting STEM education with die cuts that highlight the "interconnectedness of the STEM disciplines.