Everything You Need to Know About the USWNT's Ticker Tape Parade in NYC

After defeating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday to clinch their second consecutive Women's World Cup victory, the US Women's National Soccer Team is making their way back from France, and they'll be honored with a much-deserved winner's welcome home. The world champion squad are getting their very own ticker tape parade in New York City on Wednesday, July 10, where fans will have yet another chance to cheer on the star athletes
If you're in or around the New York City area and want to join the celebration or are just curious what ticker tape parades are all about, here's what you need to know.
When is the USWNT ticker tape parade?
The big parade is scheduled for Wednesday July, 10, kicking off around 9:30am EST. The parade will take place through the "Canyon of Heroes," a stretch of Broadway from City Hall to Battery Park in lower Manhattan. It's the same route the team took during the ticker tape parade thrown in their honor to celebrate their previous World Cup win in 2015.
Where does the parade start?
The celebration will kick off with the parade itself, which will move down Broadway's "Canyon of Heroes" from City Hall to the Battery, a stretch of less than a mile through the heart of the city's Financial District. That will be followed by a ceremony at City Hall around 10:30am EST, where members of the USWNT will be presented with keys to the city. There will be a limited number of first-come, first-serve tickets up for grabs to that starting Monday at 2pm EST.
What is the 'Canyon of Heroes' parade route map?
The storied route, which has traditionally hosted celebratory ticker-tape parades for everything from returning military troops and astronauts to other victorious sports teams, runs through a tunnel of tall buildings in Manhattan's Financial District from City Hall to Battery Park. You can scope out a map of the route right here.
What Is a ticker tape parade?
The tradition of a ticker tape parade dates back to 1886, when a spontaneous celebration broke out in New York's Financial District during the dedication of the Statue of Liberty, and onlookers in buildings above threw "ticker tape" into the streets. The one-inch strips of paper were printed by now-defunct ticker tape machines, which were long used to transmit stock prices over telegraph lines, according to The New York Times.
Ticker tape parades soon became a traditional celebration of triumph and are most directly associated with New York City. In the subsequent years, similar parades have been organized to honor soldiers returning from war, astronauts returning from the Moon, and beloved New York sports teams in the wake of their big league wins.
Though ticker tape is no longer a staple in the financial industry (and windows in many skyscrapers in lower Manhattan no longer open), confetti, toilet paper, and other scraps of paper are typically tossed into the air during modern-day ticker tape parades. They leave quite a mess, but they're a hell of a lot of fun. Incredibly, the last ticker tape parade to take place in New York was in 2015, similarly honoring the USWNT after their 5-2 win over Japan in the 2015 Women's World Cup.
What's the forecast for the ticker tape parade?
Barring any unexpected weather cropping up in the next 24 to 48 hours, it looks like it's going to be a warm and sunny morning on Wednesday, July 10, in Manhattan. As of publication, the forecast calls for a mostly sunny morning, with temps between 77 and 86.
Who will be at the ticker tape parade?
Besides the entire 2019 USWNT, the big parade will also likely include New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who previously joined the soccer team during their 2015 trek down the Canyon of Heroes. That said, expect to see breakout stars of the 2019 World Cup series like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan, Rose Levelle, and the rest of the squad waving and celebrating with onlookers.
