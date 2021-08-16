Utah Attempts to Win Over Vaccine-Hesitant Residents with a Meat Raffle

States are getting creative when it comes to incentives for residents to get vaccinated. Some have offered free tickets to sporting events, free booze, and even free weed. Utah health officials are ready to bolster vaccination numbers by offering those who have been hesitant to get the jab the chance to win a mountain of meat. Not literally, of course, but pretty close.

Utah health authorities are offering anyone who gets vaccinated a chance to win five pounds of ground beef, or the chance to win free meat for a year, according to a report from KUTV. JBS Foods, a local meat company, is donating the meat as part of a partnership with Utah's Bear River Health Department. They're calling the unusual collaboration "Your Shot at Free Meat for a Year."

"Every COVID-19 vaccine received will help keep our team members and our community safe and healthy," Darren Olsen, plant manager at JBS Hyrum, told the outlet. "This sweepstakes is a great incentive to encourage everyone to come out and do their part to help put an end to the pandemic."

The offer only applies to people who get the COVID-19 vaccine at one of two northern Utah COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Both are located in northern Utah and clinic dates and hours are set for August 7 from 10 am to 2 pm and August 9 from 11 am to 7 pm. A single winner from each site will be selected to win free beef, pork, and poultry for a year. The supply should be enough to feed a family of four for 365 days.