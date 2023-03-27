Utah Resorts Just Recorded a Record-Breaking 700 Inches of Snow

On March 20, Utah made history by hitting the highest level of snowfall in record time, as the state announced that Brighton Resort has reached 703 inches of snowfall for the 2022/2023 season (beginning last October) so far. According to an official announcement, this is the earliest the region has recorded such a number since it began keeping track of snowfall back in 1943.

It might be hard to grasp the concept of more than 700 inches of white stuff, so let us help you picture it. Imagine one car—you got that? Good, now picture nine more stacked on top of it. That's how high 700" is!

On average, the region reports around 500 inches of snowfall each winter. The end of the season is still a ways away (a few Utah resorts recently announced their extended closing dates around the end of April), but officials are already thrilled about the results so far. To celebrate, the Utah Office of Tourism and Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City even hung a massive 700" banner on the side of the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Salt Lake City.