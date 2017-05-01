A Vegan Restaurant Had a Hilarious Reaction to Review Complaining There's No Meat

Vegetarians and vegans are well aware how few options there can be when they go out to eat. Especially if you're outside of cities and neighborhoods accustomed to catering to special dietary needs and requests. It's easily one of the worst things about being a vegetarian. (It's also a not uncommon complaint non-vegetarians have about going out to eat with vegetarians.)
A lack of options is not something most meat-eaters have to deal with. For the majority, any restaurant menu is an endless cornucopia of options, even if you're eating at a vegan restaurant. Yet, one diner decided it was ridiculous that a vegan restaurant didn't carry meat for the non-vegans that might stop by.
"No option for non-vegan," they wrote in a TripAdvisor review of Manchester's V Rev Diner. "I find out once I had been there."
The restaurant saw the harsh review, partially dogging the restaurant for not carrying meat, and it had a saucy response. It was the kind of response that felt like they'd been holding it in for a decade, just waiting for someone to tee up the burn that encapsulated so much angst about dining out as a vegetarian.
It was a solid burn. However, the diner clearly didn't know where they were going. They asked some random person on the street for a recommendation. If only there was a website that provided information about restaurants and allowed users to post reviews after they'd eaten there. Someone should get on that.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.