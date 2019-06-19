This Company Will Plan & Pay for a $10,000 Vacation 'Do-Over' if Yours Was a Nightmare

No matter how meticulously you plan a vacation, there's no accounting for hiccups that might muck up your trip -- terrible weather, food poisoning... pythons sneaking into your shoes. Still, no matter how well you roll with the punches, plenty of us have endured a getaway we wish we could have another crack at. Luckily, you just might get your wish thanks to a new contest that's offering to plan and pay for a $10,000 vacation "do-over" to folks who share their best travel horror stories.
If you've ever had a vacation experience you desperately wish you could set the reset button on, the folks at the American Society of Travel Advisors want to hear about it and, if you're lucky, they may even hook you up with a chance at doing just that. The group's new "Vacation Do-Over" contest will reward one lucky winner with a re-do trip worth $10,000. Even better, they'll do all the work by enlisting a group of its expert travel advisors to handle all of the planning.
Whoever wins will be entitled to receive an all-expenses paid vacation up to $10,000 for themselves and whoever else they'd like to bring with, all to be planned by an ASTA verified travel advisor. The only condition is that the trip be completed within one year of winning.
If you think you have a vacation disaster story worthy of a free do-over, all you have to do is fill out an entry form by the July 19 deadline, including a brief description of why you deserve one. Also, you'll need to submit a video (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or otherwise) that further details your story. Entries will be evaluated on a variety of criteria including uniqueness of the situation, magnitude of the issues encountered, and the degree to which using a travel-planning pro may have helped avoid them. The winner will be announced on August 1.
Of course, even if you don't win, there's plenty you can do on your own to ensure your next big trip goes off without a hitch.
h/t Travel & Leisure
