Hotels.com Is Giving a Free Reality TV-Style Vacation to the 'Most Dramatic' Friend Group

If you’ve seen Love Island or Jersey Shore, you know there’s a certain appeal to spending a summer in a beautiful home with drinks flowing and drama unfolding. While a stay at Casa Amore is probably not in your cards, the opportunity to have your own reality show-inspired vacation is within reach.

Hotels.com announced hat it's offering one lucky friend group of up to six people the opportunity to win a three-night trip to their very own “Destination Drama" in Palm Springs, California. The company is specifically looking for "the most dramatic friend group" out there, so if that sounds like your squad, you may want to get in on the action here.

The property might actually be nicer than the beach houses MTV uses for its reality shows. The 6,000 square foot vacation rental includes a swimming pool, lazy river, waterslide, fire pit, putting greens, basketball and volleyball courts, and nine bedrooms. There are also hammocks, sun loungers, and even citrus gardens, all of which are perfect locations to call someone over for a “chat.” And, to make it feel like a true reality show set, there is a high-tech confessional booth available to spill all your deepest, snarkiest thoughts.

In addition to your stay at Destination Drama, each member of your group will be given a $1,000 stipend to cover all of your other expenses. Hotels.com is looking to award the most high-drama friend group with this experience, which is valued at $50,000 and will include a recap reel of your trip’s most dramatic moments.

To get started, take some screenshots of your group chat's attempt to plan a trip. The more dramatic, the better, obviously. Then submit those screenshots to the casting call at Hotels.com/DestinationDrama by August 18 at 12 pm CT. Winners will be notified on August 20. To enter, you and your friends must be 21 or older. Learn more about the giveaway here.