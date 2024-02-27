In Defense of Taking—and Posting—'Bad' Vacation Photos

I remember on a recent trip, I was developing a real sense of anxiety because I had not yet taken a "good" photo. I couldn't find the right pose, my eyes were half closed, and there were people walking in the background, marring the "perfect" vista I was trying to artfully capture myself in front of. I wanted a picture that could capture the joy of being in the place I was in, as I so frequently see as I'm scrolling through TikTok and Instagram.

But I had a "come to Jesus" moment when I realized that I was going to need to choose between watching the sunset, and getting a people-free, perfectly posed picture. I wanted to see the sunset. And though I am actively trying to reduce my weekly screen time, this wasn't purely a "phones are the devil and we all need to live in the moment" kind of realization.

My real epiphany was that I hated the perfectly staged photographs I was seeing on the internet. I didn't want to see another brightly filtered picture of some idyllic, empty cobblestone street. My favorite travel pictures were candid and silly selfies, plates of half-eaten dinners on cluttered tables, and failed attempts at posing beside the Leaning Tower of Pisa. I want the mess and the personality of a destination and of a person not the 900,000th recreation of that one picture underneath the Brooklyn Bridge in Dumbo.

What I really want to see are photos like these 1980s tourist snaps from the Grand Canyon. Everyone looks a bit sweaty and has the kind of self confidence of someone who has never taken a selfie using a smartphone or digital camera. We gotta bring that back. It's one thing to be a photography enthusiast and try to capture beautiful photographs as part of the experience—but those of us who feel compelled to compose that perfect image for the IG grid have gotta take it down a notch.

Still not sure what I mean? Take a look at these: