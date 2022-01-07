Booster Shot Requirements Are Becoming the Norm for Tourist Destinations

Vaccine requirements have become pretty standard in countries that reopened to travelers. However, health officials in some countries are now updating their vaccine requirements in light of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19: Some countries are considering implementing or have already implemented booster requirements.

The Netherlands and France have both updated their definition of "fully vaccinated" to include booster shots, The Points Guy reports. Starting January 15, France will require tourists to show that they have received booster shots between five and seven months after getting their first dose of vaccine. Without proof of the booster, tourists will not be able to access the country's health pass, which they need to get into most public places, such as restaurants. To enter France, US travelers are not required to have a booster shot, just be fully vaccinated, but in order to access certain services, events, and spaces a booster may be required.

Similarly, starting in February, those traveling to the Netherlands can avoid strict entry rules should they have a booster.

The EU will likely require a booster shot nine months after a second vaccine dose for travelers, though confirmation of this is pending.

Other nations that have updated or are considering updating their vaccine requirements for travel as well as access to certain indoor venues to include a booster shot include Austria, Croatia, Israel, Greece, and Switzerland. How long you can go between shots and boosters and still be considered fully vaccinated differs in each country, however.

In Switzerland, for example, your status as vaccinated will be considered expired 365 days after your last dose (or only dose if you received a single-shot vaccine). In Israel, it's 180 days after your last dose.

Before planning any international travel, make sure to check if your current vaccination status meets the requirements of your destination.