Everywhere You Can Get Free and Cheap Food for Valentine's Day

Some people will spend February 14 wining and dining someone special. Some may spend the day naming cockroaches after exes. Others may opportunistically shred a photo of a former lover for some free wings. Views on Valentine's Day vary wildly, but everyone can agree that food is good no matter what the day.
Whether you're dining with a significant other, alone, or with a friend, it's a solid day to get some good, cheap food with offers from Hooters, Qdoba, Krispy Kreme, Papa John's, Dunkin', and many other restaurants. Maybe you'll even get a food staple like pizza in the shape of a heart. The world is your oyster.
However, you're spending Valentine's Day, here are the best food deals, freebies, and offers for dining in twos you're going to find.
Free Food for Valentine's Day
Hooters
The deal: Bring in a photo of your ex, shred it, then order some wings. It's a weird sequence of events that ends with Hooters giving you 10 free boneless wings.
When: February 14
Qdoba
The deal: Give something or someone a kiss at the counter and you're getting a buy-one-get-one-free deal on your entrée.
When: February 14
Condado Tacos
The deal: If Hooters isn't weird enough for you, you can try to get a Tinder match with Condado. Open your app and if you match with Condado's Tinder account, swipe right and send them a message. They'll hook you up with a totally free Firecracker taco to fall in love with.
When: February 13-14
Jack in the Box
The deal: Make a purchase on the Jack in the Box mobile app and you'll get a free five-piece order of mini churros, New York-style cheesecake, or regular cheesecake.
When: February 14
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Grab a free Sweethearts-inspired donut with any purchase on Valentine's Day.
When: February 14
Piada Italian Street Food
The deal: The chain is offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) entrées for your Valentine's Day dinner.
When: February 14, 5-10pm
Godiva
The deal: Swing into a Godiva retail location and you can grab a free Dark Chocolate Strawberry G Cube to get the whole chocolatey Valentine's Day thing going as early as you want.
When: Through February 16
Grimaldi's
The deal: Dine-in, order a pizza, and you'll get hooked up with a free cannoli. (Unless you live in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut. No cannoli for you.)
When: February 11-17
Pie Five Pizza
The deal: Circle of Crust members get a free dessert in honor of Cupid. If you're not a member already, join on February 14 or 15 via the app to get your freebie.
When: February 14-17
Potbelly
The deal: Tell the cashier you're single and they'll give you a free cookie. It feels like pity, but whatever. It's a free cookie.
When: February 14
Auntie Anne's
The deal: The pretzel kings are making heart-shaped pretzels for love's big day. You can get the offer at this site or, if you're a Pretzel Perks member, it'll be emailed to you on Valentine's Day.
When: February 11-14
Domino's
The deal: The Domino's app will give you free pizza for just eating pizza. It doesn't have to be Domino's pizza. Just take a picture of the pizza you're eating and you get 10 points. You can get 10 points once per week and 60 points is a free medium pizza. There are six weeks from the start of the promo to the end. Boom. Free pizza. (More details here.)
When: Through April 28
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: Free queso! Put it on a burrito, taco, salad, or your dress shirt. It's up to you. It's your queso.
When: February 14
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: You don't have to buy anything. Stop by after 2pm, and you can grab a free cup of coffee.
When: February 14
California Tortilla
The deal: If you're a Burrito Elito rewards member you can get a free order of chips and queso.
When: February 14
Food Deals for Valentine's Day
Verve Coffee
The deal: The specialty roaster is offering a Valentine's Day gift pairing of Ritual Chocolate's Mid-Mountain Blend bar and a 12-ounce bag of Verve's Wilder Blend for $25.
When: Until they're sold out
Dunkin'
The deal: Stop in for a 10-pack of Munchkins donut holes for just $2. The deal is only available for a limited time this month.
When: For a limited time
Papa John's
The deal: All specialty pizzas are $12 for a limited time in honor of pizza's big day. You can also vote for PJ's new specialty pizza. Options include Huevos Rancheros pizza.
When: For a limited time
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Get free delivery when ordering from Chuck E. Cheese through DoorDash. You'll also get a free goody bag delivered to you from participating locations.
When: February 14
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: Get up to $50 off gift packages and $10 off subscriptions for Valentine's Day.
When: Through February 14
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Sign up for the eClub before February 14 and you'll get a coupon for $3 off a large pizza.
When: Before February 14
Red Baron Pizza
The deal: The frozen pizza company is offering free pizza for a year. Enter by posting a photo with a thank you note to pizza at large on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #ThankYouPizza and tag @RedBaronPizza. Everyone gets a buck off two frozen pizzas, and one person wins free pizza for a year.
When: February 7-14
Veggie Grill
The deal: Get a free VG Love Cake with online orders of at least $20 while supplies last.
When: February 14
If you're looking for heart-shaped pizzas, we've got a whole separate list for that.
Cheap Food Deals for Couples on Valentine's Day
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: Two can dine for $14.99 with Penn Station's Valentine to you. Two people can get two six-inch sandwiches, two small fires, and two regular drinks.
When: February 14
Sauce Pizza & Wine
The deal: All 16 locations are offering a pizza, salad, and two glasses of wine for $22.
When: February 14
El Fenix
The deal: Get yourself chicken fajitas for two for just $19.95.
When: February 14
Popeyes
The deal: The "2 Can Dine" special at Little Nicky's favorite restaurant gets you five pieces of chicken, two sides, and two biscuits for $10.
When: February 14
Hurricane Grill & Wings
The deal: Get a three-course meal for two that includes options like a chocolate lava cake and grilled island shrimp for $30.
When: February 14
Other Valentine's Day Food Novelties
Carvel
The deal: The familiar faces of Fudgie the Whale and Cookie Puss are getting a makeover. For the first time ever, you can get those delicious ice cream cakes in a pint. They will only be available via delivery through DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub, and other delivery services used by Carvel.
When: February 4-15
Panera
The deal: Panera is bringing back the double bread bowl. It's two bread bowls carved into a single loaf. Romantic, right?
When: Returns on February 14
Missing Deals?
If you know of any Valentine's Day deals we missed, shoot us an email to news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
