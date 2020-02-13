Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a day to express your deep feelings of love. In particular, it's a day to express your love of food. If you don't believe me, you should see all the great food available today whether you're celebrating with a partner, flying solo, or simply pretending like it's not happening at all.
This isn't about $100 prix fixe meals and a bottle of wine. This is about getting a pizza, plopping down on the couch, and watching Community reruns. Loads of restaurants understand that impulse and are offering discounts and free food to make sure you're honoring the thing you've loved most in this life: Food. You'll find offers from Hooters, Burger King, 7-Eleven, Chipotle, and many other restaurants celebrating Cupid's birthday.
Here are the best food deals available on Valentine's Day. (Though, you'll find all the heart-shaped pizza deals here.)
Free Food on Valentine's Day
Hooters
The deal: Bring in a photo of your ex, deposit it in a shredder and you'll get 10 free boneless chicken wings when you buy 10 other wings.
When: February 14
Burger King
The deal: Select locations will let you drop a photo of your ex in a "breakup box" to get a free Whopper. If you aren't near one of those locations, you can take an in-app quiz to land a $3 Whopper.
When: February 14
7-Eleven
The deal: Place any order at 7-Eleven through Postmates and get a totally free pint of Ben & Jerry's. Just drop in the code "happyvday."
When: February 10-16
Qdoba
The deal: Get BOGO entrées on Valentine's Day when you kiss someone or something at the counter. Weird, but true.
When: February 14
Chipotle
The deal: Get yourself some free guac this month. Existing and new Chipotle Rewards members can get free guacamole by texting "Guac Mode" to 888-222 or going to chipotle.com/guacmode.
When: Through February 20
Tim Hortons
The deal: Get a free heart-shaped donut with the purchase of any beverage.
When: February 14, 2pm-close
TCBY
The deal: You're getting BOGO soft serve, including the Valentine's Day special: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Swirl.
When: February 14
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: Buy a burrito through the Moe's app, and you'll get a free side of queso. That's truly a soul-mate level match.
When: February 14
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: Order a burrito, bowl, taco, or salad, and you'll get a free side of queso.
When: February 14
Pizano's Pizza & Pasta
The deal: The Chicago-based pizza shop is making frozen heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's Day. You'll get one thin-crust heart-shaped pizza for free when you order a two- or four-pack of mix and match pizzas. They can be shipped anywhere in the continental US.
When: Through February 14
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Kids are going to eat for free at participating locations.
When: February 14
Kolache Factory
The deal: Say "Happy Valentine's Day" at Kolache Factory and you'll get BOGO kolaches.
When: February 14
Cicis
The deal: Land a free Kids Buffet when you purchase an Adult Buffet with a large drink, using this coupon.
When: February 14
Food Deals on Valentine's Day
Boston Market
The deal: Buy your loved one a bouquet of 12 Baby Back Ribs for $29.99. It's exactly what it sounds like.
When: February 14
Papa John's
The deal: The heart-shaped pizza at PJ's is back. Get a one-topping version for $11 with the code "VALENTINE" or get a one-topping heart-shaped pizza and a double chocolate chip brownie for $16 with the code "BEMINE."
When: February 10-16
Fresh Brothers
The deal: Get a large heart-shaped pizza with a "super cute lovey-themed pizza cutter" for $16.50.
When: February 10-16
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Get $8 off an order of any two large pizzas with the very memorable code "429659."
When: January 31 - February 14
Mountain Mike’s Pizza
The deal: Trim $3 off any large pizza order with the similarly memorable code “825959.”
When: Through February 26
Pie Five Pizza
The deal: You and your valentine can grab two personal pizzas for $10.99 when you order online. Some locations may also have the deal available for delivery. To get the code for the deal, check the Facebook page of your local Pie Five location.
When: February 14
Nékter Juice Bar
The deal: Sign up for the Nékter Juice Bar Loyalty app on Valentine’s Day, and you’ll get a BOGO deal on a 16-ounce Pink Flamingo Smoothie.
When: February 14
Mimi's Bistro + Bakery
The deal: Grab a three-course Valentine's Day meal for $19.99 per person. It'll come with soup or salad, an entrée, and dessert.
When: February 14-16
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Upgrade your large pizza to an XL for free at the home of pizza mouse.
When: Through February 14
Taco Cabana
The deal: Grab a Shareable menu item and a pitcher of beer for $12.99 all day. Those Sharables include Kickin' Grande Nachos, Trio Sampler, or Dippin' Trio.
When: February 13-14
Tony Roma's
The deal: Bring a friend or partner in for a four-course meal to share. It'll be just $60 for the whole thing at participating locations.
When: February 14
Carvel
The deal: To get something special for your valentine, you can take $3 off a sheet cake using a coupon at carvel.com/coupon.
When: February 3-14
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Drop the code “LOVE” to get 15% off an online order.
When: Through February 14
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Order an ice cream cake for your valentine. You'll get $3 off a cake of at least $15 with the code "bemine."
When: February 1-14
Wine Insiders
The deal: For Valentine's Day, the wine club is offering a "Will You Accept This Rosé" pack that lands you six rosés for $87. If that's not your bag, you can take 30% off anything with the code "valentine30."
When: February 1-15
Marie Callender's
The deal: For Great American Pie Month — why pass an excuse to celebrate pie? — select whole pie can be had for as little as $7.99.
When: Through February 29
Sauce Pizza and Wine
The deal: Come in with an eating partner to get a meal for two for $25. That includes a hand-tossed salad, 12-inch pizza, and two glasses of wine.
When: February 14
Davanni's
The deal: Throughout Valentine's Day weekend, you can get medium thin-crust pizzas in the shape of a heart, and you can get brownies for just a buck.
When: February 14-16
Jeremiah's Italian Ice
The deal: Get a large Gelati for the price of a small.
When: February 14
Verve Coffee Roasters
The deal: A Valentine's Day package with a Dune Muggy Insulated Miir Mug, candle, and 12-ounce bag of Verve Coffee will run you $45, which is 10% off the usual price.
When: Through February 14
Yalla Mediterranean
The deal: Kids eat free every Friday. You'll have to mention the deal to the cashier or use the code "KIDS" when ordering online. You'll get one free kids meal per adult entrée.
When: Ongoing on Fridays, 4pm-close
Other Deals on Valentine's Day
Chili's
The deal: The Margarita of the Month is the Hearts of Fire 'Rita with tequila, Fireball Whiskey, and Maker's Mark Bourbon. It'll run you $5.
When: February 1-29
Olive Garden
The deal: Olive Garden has made its $5 Take Home promotion a permanent offer. When you order an entrée in-restaurant, you can get up to five $5 Take Home orders to go along with your order. Olive Garden, however, will not clean out your office microwave when you reheat it for lunch the next day. That's on you.
When: Ongoing
Jimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop announced its Freaky Fast Rewards program is going national on December 9. To celebrate, you'll be rewarded with a free eight-inch sandwich following your first order through the app.
When: Ongoing
Dunkin'
The deal: Get a 10-count box of Munchkins for just $2.
When: Through February 25
Grimaldi’s
The deal: Stoking Social Hour goes down from 3:30-6pm today and you can get $15 off non-house bottles of wine, $2 off draft beers, and $3 off glasses of wine, signature cocktails, antipasto, and bruschetta. It’s a good time to drop in.
When: Daily
ezCater
The deal: For National Bagel Day (there are multiple ones for some reason), ezCater is offering $25 off a catering order of at least $100 with the code "2020BagelDay."
When: Through February 14
On the Border
The deal: Get the 1800 Grande 'Rita on the rocks with 1800 Silver Tequila for just $5.
When: February 1-22
