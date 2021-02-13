News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Valentine's Day Mark the day by spending time with your first true love: food.

There are plenty of reasons to be down on Valentine's Day. As cheesy as twists like "Palentine's Day" are, there is something to claiming it as a day for all kinds of love, not just romantic love and a dinner for two at an over-the-top restaurant like you live in a sitcom. There's nothing wrong with that, but you're also allowed to celebrate whatever kind of love you feel in your heart. If your heart says that it loves food above all things, well, then Valentine's Day can be a food holiday. It can be whatever you want if you feel it in your heart. Fortunately, restaurants across the US are putting up deals for Cupid's big day. Even better, many of them aren't simply offers tailored to dining for two. You'll find deals from Applebee's, Qdoba, Wendy's, and loads of other restaurants that you can enjoy alone or with a friend. Here are all the best food deals you're going to find on Valentine's Day.

Food Deals on Valentine's Day Applebee's

The deal: You can add a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any steak entrée for just a dollar. You'll need to order through the Applebee's site or mobile app.

When: Ongoing

The deal: If you're a rewards member and buy an entrée, you can get a dessert for a dollar on Valentine's Day.

When: February 14 Girl Scout Cookies

The deal: You can get Girl Scout Cookies through Grubhub this year. If you hit a $15 minimum, you can get free delivery.

When: Through February 14 Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Take $4 off the purchase of any two entrées with the code "MKTG1065."

When: February 14 Drizly

The deal: Take $5 off an order or get free delivery when you use the code "VDAY2021." Unfortunately, you'll have to be a new customer, and you're not able to use that code in Connecticut, Hawaii, Missouri, or Ohio.

When: Through February 14 Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: Order any two large pizzas and you can trim $8 off the order with the code "SCOREBIG."

When: Through February 18 Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: Take $3 off a large pizza to share with your sweetheart. Drop in the code "PIZZALOVE."

When: February 14 Cinnabon

The deal: The sweet treat bundle gets you two Classic Rolls and two Cold Brew Iced Coffees for Valentine's Day, which can be delivered starting at $15.

When: Through February 14 Auntie Anne's

The deal: Take $5 off Pretzel Buckets through the Pretzel Perks app.

When: February 12-14 goPuff

The deal: Take $1.50 off any DiGiorno pizza or grab two Jack's pizzas for $9.

When: Through February 14 Factor

The deal: The meal prep company is offering new customers $90 off their first three meal boxes.

When: Through March 15

Slice

The deal: The app that connects you to local pizza delivery will offer $3 off an order of at least $15 from a local shop if you're new to the app.

When: February 14 Yogurtland

The deal: Spend $25 on an eGift card and you'll get a $5 bonus card that can be used from February 14-21.

When: Through February 13 D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches

The deal: Get a pair of medium sandwiches for $14 when you use the code "8782."

When: February 13-14 Smoothie King

The deal: Get free delivery on any order that hits the $10 minimum.

When: Through February 20 Cinnabon

The deal: Any order through DoorDash will get you free delivery.

When: Through February 28 Wine Insiders

The deal: Get 30% off wines across the site with the code "VDAY30."

When: Through February 14 Martha Stewart Wine Co.

The deal: Take 30% off an order of wine with the code "VALENWINE30."

When: Through February 14

Meal Deals for Two on Valentine's Day Black Angus Steakhouse

The deal: The steakhouse is offering a $99 Valentine's Day To Go pack that includes two six-ounce filet mignon, two lobster tails, one appetizer, four classic sidekicks, one dessert, molasses bread, and two prosecco splits.

When: Through February 14

The deal: Get the "Umami & Chill" Valentine's Day Combo Box all month for just $45. It comes with an Umami Cheeseburger, Umami Double Truffle Burger, Truggle Fries, Cheesy Tots, Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chill'd pint, and a slice of red velvet cake.

When: Through February 28 Cotton Patch Cafe

The deal: Grab two Southern Signature Chicken Fried Steak entrées with a pair of sides for $18. The deal is not, however, available through third-party apps.

When: Through March 3

Other Deals Available on Valentine's Day Panda Express

The deal: The Family Meal Deal will land you two large sides and three large entrées for $29. The options include the new Firecracker Chicken Breast.

When: Through March 23

The deal: To celebrate its Stuffed Crust Pizza (and counter a rival launching its own version), you can grab a large, three-topping Stuffed Crust pizza for $11.99.

When: A limited time Popeyes

The deal: Grab a Rip'n Chicken box for $6, which includes a chicken breast filet, two sides, sauce, and a drink.

When: For a bit Burger King

The deal: Use the BK mobile app to grab a free kids meal with any purchase of at least $1.

When: Ongoing Marie Callender

The deal: The shop's bi-annual pie sale is on. That means you can get a pie for $8.99 plus tin in California and Utah, or $7.99 plus tin in Nevada.

When: Through February 28 Quiznos

The deal: Get free delivery when you order through Uber Eats and hit the $10 order minimum.

When: Through February 20

