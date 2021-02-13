Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Valentine's Day
Mark the day by spending time with your first true love: food.
There are plenty of reasons to be down on Valentine's Day. As cheesy as twists like "Palentine's Day" are, there is something to claiming it as a day for all kinds of love, not just romantic love and a dinner for two at an over-the-top restaurant like you live in a sitcom.
There's nothing wrong with that, but you're also allowed to celebrate whatever kind of love you feel in your heart. If your heart says that it loves food above all things, well, then Valentine's Day can be a food holiday. It can be whatever you want if you feel it in your heart. Fortunately, restaurants across the US are putting up deals for Cupid's big day. Even better, many of them aren't simply offers tailored to dining for two. You'll find deals from Applebee's, Qdoba, Wendy's, and loads of other restaurants that you can enjoy alone or with a friend.
Here are all the best food deals you're going to find on Valentine's Day.
Free Food for Valentine's DayHooters
The deal: Buy ten wings and digitally shred a picture of your ex to get ten free boneless wings.
When: February 14
QDOBA
The deal: Join Qdoba Rewards before February 14 (if you're already a member, you're good), and you'll get an offer for buy-one-get-one-free entrées. That means free burritos!
When: February 14
Boston Market
The deal: Kids under 12 get a free cookie, brownie, slice of cake, or slice of pie for Valentine's Day. No purchase is required at all.
When: February 14
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Order for in-store takeout and you can get BOGO sandwiches.
When: February 14
Tim Hortons
The deal: Grab a free donut with the purchase of any beverage through the Tim Hortons app or website.
When: February 13-14
Wendy's
The deal: Use the Wendy's app to grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with a purchase.
When: Through February 21
Corner Bakery
The deal: Every eClub and loyalty member can get BOGO entrées for Valentine's Day.
When: Through February 14
Fatburger & Buffalo's Express
The deal: At co-branded combo locations, you can get a free six-piece order of Chick'n Vings (made with a plant-based chicken substitute) with any purchase. Just mention the promo if you're ordering in-person or use the code "VDAY21" online.
When: February 13-14
Food Deals on Valentine's DayApplebee's
The deal: You can add a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any steak entrée for just a dollar. You'll need to order through the Applebee's site or mobile app.
When: Ongoing
Tijuana Flats
The deal: If you're a rewards member and buy an entrée, you can get a dessert for a dollar on Valentine's Day.
When: February 14
Girl Scout Cookies
The deal: You can get Girl Scout Cookies through Grubhub this year. If you hit a $15 minimum, you can get free delivery.
When: Through February 14
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Take $4 off the purchase of any two entrées with the code "MKTG1065."
When: February 14
Drizly
The deal: Take $5 off an order or get free delivery when you use the code "VDAY2021." Unfortunately, you'll have to be a new customer, and you're not able to use that code in Connecticut, Hawaii, Missouri, or Ohio.
When: Through February 14
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Order any two large pizzas and you can trim $8 off the order with the code "SCOREBIG."
When: Through February 18
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Take $3 off a large pizza to share with your sweetheart. Drop in the code "PIZZALOVE."
When: February 14
Cinnabon
The deal: The sweet treat bundle gets you two Classic Rolls and two Cold Brew Iced Coffees for Valentine's Day, which can be delivered starting at $15.
When: Through February 14
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Take $5 off Pretzel Buckets through the Pretzel Perks app.
When: February 12-14
goPuff
The deal: Take $1.50 off any DiGiorno pizza or grab two Jack's pizzas for $9.
When: Through February 14
Factor
The deal: The meal prep company is offering new customers $90 off their first three meal boxes.
When: Through March 15
Slice
The deal: The app that connects you to local pizza delivery will offer $3 off an order of at least $15 from a local shop if you're new to the app.
When: February 14
Yogurtland
The deal: Spend $25 on an eGift card and you'll get a $5 bonus card that can be used from February 14-21.
When: Through February 13
D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
The deal: Get a pair of medium sandwiches for $14 when you use the code "8782."
When: February 13-14
Smoothie King
The deal: Get free delivery on any order that hits the $10 minimum.
When: Through February 20
Cinnabon
The deal: Any order through DoorDash will get you free delivery.
When: Through February 28
Wine Insiders
The deal: Get 30% off wines across the site with the code "VDAY30."
When: Through February 14
Martha Stewart Wine Co.
The deal: Take 30% off an order of wine with the code "VALENWINE30."
When: Through February 14
Meal Deals for Two on Valentine's DayBlack Angus Steakhouse
The deal: The steakhouse is offering a $99 Valentine's Day To Go pack that includes two six-ounce filet mignon, two lobster tails, one appetizer, four classic sidekicks, one dessert, molasses bread, and two prosecco splits.
When: Through February 14
Umami Burger
The deal: Get the "Umami & Chill" Valentine's Day Combo Box all month for just $45. It comes with an Umami Cheeseburger, Umami Double Truffle Burger, Truggle Fries, Cheesy Tots, Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chill'd pint, and a slice of red velvet cake.
When: Through February 28
Cotton Patch Cafe
The deal: Grab two Southern Signature Chicken Fried Steak entrées with a pair of sides for $18. The deal is not, however, available through third-party apps.
When: Through March 3
Other Deals Available on Valentine's DayPanda Express
The deal: The Family Meal Deal will land you two large sides and three large entrées for $29. The options include the new Firecracker Chicken Breast.
When: Through March 23
Pizza Hut
The deal: To celebrate its Stuffed Crust Pizza (and counter a rival launching its own version), you can grab a large, three-topping Stuffed Crust pizza for $11.99.
When: A limited time
Popeyes
The deal: Grab a Rip'n Chicken box for $6, which includes a chicken breast filet, two sides, sauce, and a drink.
When: For a bit
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to grab a free kids meal with any purchase of at least $1.
When: Ongoing
Marie Callender
The deal: The shop's bi-annual pie sale is on. That means you can get a pie for $8.99 plus tin in California and Utah, or $7.99 plus tin in Nevada.
When: Through February 28
Quiznos
The deal: Get free delivery when you order through Uber Eats and hit the $10 order minimum.
When: Through February 20
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
