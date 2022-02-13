Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Valentine's Day
It's a day for romance. So, romance your way into a good meal at a discount with any of these deals.
Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.
It's Cupid's birthday! Valentine's Day is Cupid's birthday, right? Between the Olympics, National Pizza Day, the Super Bowl, and Valentine's Day over a six-day run, it's hard to keep things straight.
Let's go with Cupid's birthday. While he floats around in his birthday suit, covering his nethers with whatever happens to be handy--leaves, arrows, well-placed foods--you can celebrate another turn around the sun for the little feller with some good food. Restaurants around the country aren't only preparing to host a flood of couples, they're also offering deals that anyone can use, whether or not you recognize Valentine's Day. You'll find deals at places like Qdoba, Popeyes, Wendy's, Domino's Pizza, and a whole lot of other spots.
Here are the best deals you'll find on Valentine's Day.
Free Food on Valentine's Day
Hooters
The deal: Shred a picture of your ex on Valentine's Day and you'll get ten free boneless wings when you buy any ten wings.
When: February 14
Qdoba
The deal: Celebrate Cupid's birthday with a BOGO offer for any entrée. You'll have to be a Qdoba Rewards member, though.
When: February 14
Popeyes
The deal: Buy a Chicken Sandwich Combo—Classic or Spicy—and you'll get a medium Chicken Sandwich Combo on the house.
When: Through February 17
Wendy's
The deal: Get a free Hot Honey Spicy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase of at least $15 through DoorDash.
When: Through February 20
Noodles & Co.
The deal: Rewards members get a free order of Potstickers or Korean BBQ Meatballs with any purchase.
When: February 13-14
Wendy's
The deal: Buy any breakfast sandwich to get a free drink. Any drink. That includes coffee, soda, Dave's Craft Lemonades, or Frosty-ccinos. Just use the app to order
When: Through February 20
Auntie Anne's
The deal: If you're a Pretzel Perks member, you can get a free Chocolate Frost when you buy another.
When: February 14
Rusty Bucket
The deal: Kids eat free on Valentine's Day.
When: February 14
Food Deals on Valentine's Day
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: You can get $3 off any large pizza with the code "PIZZALOVE22."
When: February 14
Jimmy John's
The deal: Use the code "SAVEON2" to get a sandwich at half-price when you buy another one through the app.
When: Through February 14
Wendy's
The deal: Buy one Made to Crave burger and you can get a second Made to Crave burger for $1 through the app.
When: Through February 28
Wendy's
The deal: Get a free medium order of fries through the mobile app with any purchase. You can get the deal once a week through the end of the deal.
When: Through February 27
Wendy's
The deal: Take $5 off any in-app delivery order that hits the $10 minimum.
When: February 14-27
Wendy's
The deal: When you order through Grubhub, you can take 25% off any order of at least $15.
When: Through February 14
Round Table Pizza
The deal: Take 14% off an order with the code "LOVE14."
When: February 14
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.
When: Ongoing
Papa John's
The deal: Try the new NY Style pizza for $13.
When: Through March 13
Pollo Campero
The deal: If you're a loyalty club member, you'll get a BOGO deal in the mobile app on Valentine's Day.
When: February 14
Domino's Pizza
The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options.
When: Ongoing
Domino's Pizza
The deal: Any combo with three-topping pizzas and Dips &Twists will run you $8.
When: Ongoing
Jamba
The deal: If you're a rewards member, you can get $2 off a pair of smoothies, juices, or bowls.
When: February 14
Pollo Campero
The deal: Use the code "RUSH25" to trim $5 off an order of at least $25.
When: Through February 14
El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Grab fajitas for two, a pair of House Lime Jumbo Margaritas, and a dessert for $37.
When: February 14
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Grab a free appetizer or salad when you join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards.
When: Ongoing
North Italia
The deal: Buy a $100 gift card and you'll get set up with a free $20 card as a bonus.
When: Through February 19
North Italia
The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
PDQ
The deal: Sign up for MyPDQ Points and you'll get three free chicken tenders.
When: Ongoing
Yogurtland
The deal: Get a $5 bonus gift card when you buy an eGift card of at least $25. Those bonus cards will be valid from February 15 through March 15.
When: February 7-14
Cotton Patch Cafe
The deal: Get two Chicken Fried entrées for $22 with your pick of two Fixin's.
When: Through March 8
Whole Foods
The deal: Take 15% off Cocktail Meatballs or tortilla chips and queso, 20% off sushi rolls, or a $10 18-inch pizza. Prime members get an extra 10% off on those items.
When: February 9-15
Free Food Delivery on Valentine's Day
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Get free delivery on an online order of at least $15.
When: February 10-15
Local Deals on Valentine's Day
Corner Bakery - Los Angeles, California
The deal: Rewards members at the Los Angeles location can get a free coffee or hot tea with any purchase on Valentine's Day. That's less about Cupid's birthday and more about recovering from a long night of Super Bowl parties.
When: February 14
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.