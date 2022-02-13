Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Valentine's Day

Photo courtesy of Qdoba

It's Cupid's birthday! Valentine's Day is Cupid's birthday, right? Between the Olympics, National Pizza Day, the Super Bowl, and Valentine's Day over a six-day run, it's hard to keep things straight. Let's go with Cupid's birthday. While he floats around in his birthday suit, covering his nethers with whatever happens to be handy--leaves, arrows, well-placed foods--you can celebrate another turn around the sun for the little feller with some good food. Restaurants around the country aren't only preparing to host a flood of couples, they're also offering deals that anyone can use, whether or not you recognize Valentine's Day. You'll find deals at places like Qdoba, Popeyes, Wendy's, Domino's Pizza, and a whole lot of other spots. Here are the best deals you'll find on Valentine's Day.

Free Food on Valentine's Day Hooters

The deal: Shred a picture of your ex on Valentine's Day and you'll get ten free boneless wings when you buy any ten wings.

When: February 14 Qdoba

The deal: Celebrate Cupid's birthday with a BOGO offer for any entrée. You'll have to be a Qdoba Rewards member, though.

When: February 14 Popeyes

The deal: Buy a Chicken Sandwich Combo—Classic or Spicy—and you'll get a medium Chicken Sandwich Combo on the house.

When: Through February 17 Wendy's

The deal: Get a free Hot Honey Spicy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase of at least $15 through DoorDash.

When: Through February 20 Noodles & Co.

The deal: Rewards members get a free order of Potstickers or Korean BBQ Meatballs with any purchase.

When: February 13-14 Wendy's

The deal: Buy any breakfast sandwich to get a free drink. Any drink. That includes coffee, soda, Dave's Craft Lemonades, or Frosty-ccinos. Just use the app to order

When: Through February 20 Auntie Anne's

The deal: If you're a Pretzel Perks member, you can get a free Chocolate Frost when you buy another.

When: February 14 Rusty Bucket

The deal: Kids eat free on Valentine's Day.

When: February 14

Cotton Patch Cafe

The deal: Get two Chicken Fried entrées for $22 with your pick of two Fixin's.

When: Through March 8 Whole Foods

The deal: Take 15% off Cocktail Meatballs or tortilla chips and queso, 20% off sushi rolls, or a $10 18-inch pizza. Prime members get an extra 10% off on those items.

When: February 9-15

Free Food Delivery on Valentine's Day Auntie Anne's

The deal: Get free delivery on an online order of at least $15.

When: February 10-15

Local Deals on Valentine's Day Corner Bakery - Los Angeles, California

The deal: Rewards members at the Los Angeles location can get a free coffee or hot tea with any purchase on Valentine's Day. That's less about Cupid's birthday and more about recovering from a long night of Super Bowl parties.

When: February 14