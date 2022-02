Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Valentine's Day

Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.

Here are the best deals you'll find on Valentine's Day.

Let's go with Cupid's birthday. While he floats around in his birthday suit, covering his nethers with whatever happens to be handy--leaves, arrows, well-placed foods--you can celebrate another turn around the sun for the little feller with some good food. Restaurants around the country aren't only preparing to host a flood of couples, they're also offering deals that anyone can use, whether or not you recognize Valentine's Day. You'll find deals at places like Qdoba, Popeyes, Wendy's , Domino's Pizza, and a whole lot of other spots.

It's Cupid's birthday! Valentine's Day is Cupid's birthday, right? Between the Olympics , National Pizza Day , the Super Bowl , and Valentine's Day over a six-day run, it's hard to keep things straight.

Auntie Anne's The deal: If you're a Pretzel Perks member, you can get a free Chocolate Frost when you buy another. When : February 14

Wendy's The deal: Buy any breakfast sandwich to get a free drink . Any drink. That includes coffee, soda, Dave's Craft Lemonades, or Frosty-ccinos. Just use the app to order When : Through February 20

Noodles & Co. The deal: Rewards members get a free order of Potstickers or Korean BBQ Meatballs with any purchase. When : February 13-14

Wendy's The deal: Get a free Hot Honey Spicy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase of at least $15 through DoorDash. When : Through February 20

Popeyes The deal: Buy a Chicken Sandwich Combo—Classic or Spicy—and you'll get a medium Chicken Sandwich Combo on the house. When : Through February 17

Qdoba The deal: Celebrate Cupid's birthday with a BOGO offer for any entrée. You'll have to be a Qdoba Rewards member, though. When : February 14

Hooters The deal: Shred a picture of your ex on Valentine's Day and you'll get ten free boneless wings when you buy any ten wings. When : February 14

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: You can get $3 off any large pizza with the code "PIZZALOVE22."

When: February 14

Jimmy John's

The deal: Use the code "SAVEON2" to get a sandwich at half-price when you buy another one through the app.

When: Through February 14

Wendy's

The deal: Buy one Made to Crave burger and you can get a second Made to Crave burger for $1 through the app.

When: Through February 28

Wendy's

The deal: Get a free medium order of fries through the mobile app with any purchase. You can get the deal once a week through the end of the deal.

When: Through February 27

Wendy's

The deal: Take $5 off any in-app delivery order that hits the $10 minimum.

When: February 14-27

Wendy's

The deal: When you order through Grubhub, you can take 25% off any order of at least $15.

When: Through February 14

Round Table Pizza

The deal: Take 14% off an order with the code "LOVE14."

When: February 14

Jet's Pizza

The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.

When: Ongoing

Papa John's

The deal: Try the new NY Style pizza for $13.

When: Through March 13

Pollo Campero

The deal: If you're a loyalty club member, you'll get a BOGO deal in the mobile app on Valentine's Day.

When: February 14

Domino's Pizza

The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options.

When: Ongoing

Domino's Pizza

The deal: Any combo with three-topping pizzas and Dips &Twists will run you $8.

When: Ongoing

Jamba

The deal: If you're a rewards member, you can get $2 off a pair of smoothies, juices, or bowls.

When: February 14

Pollo Campero

The deal: Use the code "RUSH25" to trim $5 off an order of at least $25.

When: Through February 14

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

The deal: Grab fajitas for two, a pair of House Lime Jumbo Margaritas, and a dessert for $37.

When: February 14

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Grab a free appetizer or salad when you join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards.

When: Ongoing

North Italia

The deal: Buy a $100 gift card and you'll get set up with a free $20 card as a bonus.

When: Through February 19

North Italia

The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.

When: Ongoing

PDQ

The deal: Sign up for MyPDQ Points and you'll get three free chicken tenders.

When: Ongoing

Yogurtland

The deal: Get a $5 bonus gift card when you buy an eGift card of at least $25. Those bonus cards will be valid from February 15 through March 15.

When: February 7-14