These Hotels Are Offering Over-the-Top Deals for Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, show the lover(s) in your life an ultra romantic experience by booking a stay at a hotel that excels at it. The American Hotel & Lodging Association just highlighted some hotels across the US that will have ultra special romance programming for February 14. Below are eight hotels that promise to offer great package deals whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a spicy staycation.

The Logan Hotel

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Logan has its very own All You Need Is Love package, which will include a stay in the Pennsbury Suite, keepsake robes, and a private mixology class. There's also the Take Time for Two package, which includes spa treatments and couples massages. It's perfect for couples who want to indulge in each other this V-Day.



Asbury Ocean Club

Asbury Park, New Jersey

At this beachfront property you can book the Love & Luxury package, which includes food, prosecco, and stunning views of the Atlantic. There will also be a Valentine's Day Bazaar on February 11, where you can find all sorts of romantic treats.



The Nines

Portland, Oregon

The Love at The Nines Romance package includes wine, food, flowers, late check out and turn down service. It's perfect for the couple who's been looking for a way to stay in bed late and enjoy each other's company.



The Alexandrian & Morrison House

Alexandria, Virginia

The Valentine's Day Package allows couples to book a stay between February 3-19 and enjoy a welcome bottle of champagne, chef's choice of artisanal chocolates and a rose petal turndown service.



Joinery Hotel

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The There's Snow Place Like Joinery package will get couples one night free after booking two nights.



Graduate Roosevelt Island

Roosevelt Island, New York

The Graduate Roosevelt Island's Island Lovin' package offers guests an in room bottle of champagne, a $50 credit to the lobby-level restaurant, Anything At All, as well as a daily "Rise + Dine" breakfast and complimentary 2 pm late check out.



Graduate Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee

The Head Over High Heels package offers hotel guests pink decor from top to bottom, they will also receive sparkling wine and chocolate at check-in, a $100 food and beverage credit, and a guaranteed reservation at Graduate Nashville's rooftop bar, White Limozeen.