You Can Now Spend the Night In Valentino's Roman Palazzo Penthouse

Valentino is one of the biggest fashion houses in the world, responsible for dressing the most famous people in the world. Celebrities like Beyoncé, Suga, Jacob Elordi, Florence Pugh, and Naomi Cambell are just a handful of recent wearers—the list is endless and truly prolific. And while getting dressed in Valentino for a red carpet event is a bit out of reach for many of us, it turns out that spending a few nights in Valentino founder Valentino Garavani's Roman palazzo apartment is not.

Inspirato, a luxury travel company that specializes in more exclusive vacation rentals, has just put the designer's penthouse for rent on its platform. Palazzo Caetani Garavani includes everything you'd expect from a high end designer's former residence. It's tucked inside a 600-year-old historic palazzo in Rome, centrally located to the Spanish Steps and Roman Forum. There's outdoor living space including a kitchen and grill, plus a secondary rooftop terrace with a hot tub with views of Rome.

Inside the apartment, you'll find a mix of the historic and modern—there are stone floors and timber ceilings, but also high-end appliances in the gourmet kitchen. Each of the three bedrooms also comes with its own bathroom, which might be the chicest part of the whole place. There's nothing more luxurious than not having to wait your turn to take a shower.