You Can Now Spend the Night In Valentino's Roman Palazzo Penthouse
The iconic fashion designer's former digs can be yours during your next vacation.
Valentino is one of the biggest fashion houses in the world, responsible for dressing the most famous people in the world. Celebrities like Beyoncé, Suga, Jacob Elordi, Florence Pugh, and Naomi Cambell are just a handful of recent wearers—the list is endless and truly prolific. And while getting dressed in Valentino for a red carpet event is a bit out of reach for many of us, it turns out that spending a few nights in Valentino founder Valentino Garavani's Roman palazzo apartment is not.
Inspirato, a luxury travel company that specializes in more exclusive vacation rentals, has just put the designer's penthouse for rent on its platform. Palazzo Caetani Garavani includes everything you'd expect from a high end designer's former residence. It's tucked inside a 600-year-old historic palazzo in Rome, centrally located to the Spanish Steps and Roman Forum. There's outdoor living space including a kitchen and grill, plus a secondary rooftop terrace with a hot tub with views of Rome.
Inside the apartment, you'll find a mix of the historic and modern—there are stone floors and timber ceilings, but also high-end appliances in the gourmet kitchen. Each of the three bedrooms also comes with its own bathroom, which might be the chicest part of the whole place. There's nothing more luxurious than not having to wait your turn to take a shower.
You have to be a member of Inspirato to make reservations, but creating an account is free. The price of the reservation will vary depending on when you stay and the length of stay. You can book seven nights and get the best rate. For example, for a seven-night booking in March, you can get the room for $2,379 per night. So, you know, not that much cheaper than dressing in Valentino… but at least with three bedrooms you could split the cost among a group of people. Harder to do for a bag.
You can explore the rest of the juicy photos of this palazzo penthouse and find booking options on Inspirato.com.
Looking for more travel inspo?
If you're ready for an adventure but not sure where you'd like to go or what to do, we're on it. The best new hotels opening up around the world. The most exciting places to travel without a passport. The world's best beaches, as ranked by travel influencers. It's all here along with all the travel news you need to stay informed and inspired.
Joe Erbentraut is the Editorial Director of News at Thrillist. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin's School of Journalism and his writing and editing has also been featured in Fodor’s, the Village Voice, HuffPost, and Chicagoist. Joe is obsessed with soup, specifically when it involves lentils. Follow Joe on Twitter.