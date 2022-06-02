Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Just Released a Dijon Mustard-Flavored Pint Nationwide

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, while a personal favorite of mine, has released some questionable flavors in the last few years. And while I'll reserve my judgments on the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream or that pizza flavor, I've got related news. The NYC and LA-based shops are dropping a new, and inevitably controversial, collaboration at Walmart stores nationwide. This time, the flavor is Grey Poupon.

If you're unfamiliar, let me bring you up to speed. Grey Poupon is a dijon mustard brand, which means Van Leeuwen has crafted an ice cream flavor modeled after the popular condiment, and naturally, it's brimming with salted pretzels.

"Grey Poupon elevates any meal to something worth savoring, so why not ice cream, especially French Ice Cream?" Van Leeuwen said in a statement. The result is "an unexpected yet delightful blend of sweet ice cream, honey-dijon swirl, and salted pretzels."