Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Just Released a Dijon Mustard-Flavored Pint Nationwide
Move over, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream.
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, while a personal favorite of mine, has released some questionable flavors in the last few years. And while I'll reserve my judgments on the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream or that pizza flavor, I've got related news. The NYC and LA-based shops are dropping a new, and inevitably controversial, collaboration at Walmart stores nationwide. This time, the flavor is Grey Poupon.
If you're unfamiliar, let me bring you up to speed. Grey Poupon is a dijon mustard brand, which means Van Leeuwen has crafted an ice cream flavor modeled after the popular condiment, and naturally, it's brimming with salted pretzels.
"Grey Poupon elevates any meal to something worth savoring, so why not ice cream, especially French Ice Cream?" Van Leeuwen said in a statement. The result is "an unexpected yet delightful blend of sweet ice cream, honey-dijon swirl, and salted pretzels."
The flavor is joining Walmart stores along with four other pints: Campfire S'mores, Summer Peach Crisp, Honey Cornbread with Strawberry Jam, and Espresso Fior di Latte Chip.
"Walmart is a great partner and we are thrilled they have welcomed us back to launch five summer-themed flavors nationwide," Co-Founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Ben Van Leeuwen said in the statement. "The Van Leeuwen team couldn't be more excited to give Walmart shoppers the opportunity to try out what are sure to be the next internet-breaking ice cream flavors of the summer, including our latest collaboration with Grey Poupon."