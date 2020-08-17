NYC Ice Cream Fave Turns Texan

New York City’s famed Van Leeuwen ice cream, which got its start as a humble food truck before going bi-coastal and securing brick and mortar stores in sexy destinations like Nolita, Williamsburg, Silver Lake, and Franklin Village, has its lasso fixed on Houston, Texas. The chain confirmed its expansion plans to Eater Houston this week.

The new location will likely open in H-Town’s own Montrose Collective, which is slated for completion next year. The massive indoor/outdoor mixed-use development spans 197,000sqft and is expected to include office space, a library, retail, and of course, dining destinations.

Van Leeuwen’s beloved flavors like vegan gianduja pie, Brooklyn brown sugar chunk, and mocha cookie crumble are already technically available nationwide, as it ships to locations across the country, but getting your hands on the cold stuff will cost ya. Pints are only available in quantities starting at four, and an order of chocolate chip cookie dough shipped to Chicago, for example, will run about $66 all told.

The ice cream purveyor’s move is a bright spot on a trendy East Coast frozen treat landscape that’s been blighted by high profile business woes this year. And there’s always hope that the news of any previously city-exclusive expansion will finally inspire a certain burger peddler to push its wares eastward.