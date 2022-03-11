Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Is Coming to a Walmart Near You

When it first arrived on the scene, Kraft Mac' n Cheese ice cream caused quite the stir. The Van Leeuwen flavor, called Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, divided the internet. But once the brand released the ice cream, it became an instant hit. It sold out within one hour of going on sale on the Van Leeuwen website. Now, fans of the flavor won't have to wait for delivery.

Starting on March 14, the ice cream will be available at 3,500 Walmart locations in all 50 states. That's right! There are now 3,500 times as many places you can buy this treat. The Mac 'n Cheese ice cream will be available at Walmart for 10 weeks, so if you want to try it for the first time or get your hands on it again, you'll need to act quickly. And the flavor won't be the only Van Leeuwen option on shelves. Walmart will now carry six other exclusive Van Leeuwen flavors that are guaranteed to expand your flavor palette. Check out the details of each below.

Planet Earth is made of blue spirulina almond ice cream filled with matcha green tea cake pieces.

is made of blue spirulina almond ice cream filled with matcha green tea cake pieces. Pizza has cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream, a tomato jam swirl, and basil crust cookies.

has cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream, a tomato jam swirl, and basil crust cookies. Hot Honey is vanilla ice cream, honeycomb, and swirls of hot honey.

is vanilla ice cream, honeycomb, and swirls of hot honey. Royal Wedding Cake was inspired by the cake served at the Royal Wedding in 2018 and has a base of a floral, sweet cream cheese ice cream, with chunks of lemon sponge cake and layers of elderflower frosting.

was inspired by the cake served at the Royal Wedding in 2018 and has a base of a floral, sweet cream cheese ice cream, with chunks of lemon sponge cake and layers of elderflower frosting. Bourbon Cherries Jubilee is made of sweet cream ice cream with blended swirls of bourbon cherry compote.

is made of sweet cream ice cream with blended swirls of bourbon cherry compote. Wild Blueberry Shortcake has vanilla ice cream, chunks of shortcake, and a blueberry swirl.

"Having started the company with a single ice cream truck, we are beyond excited to bring Van Leeuwen to ice-cream lovers across the nation through Walmart," said Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, in a statement shared with Thrillist.

Head to your nearest Walmart to grab yourself a pint that would mix up your dessert choices. And if you prefer to order it online or try some in person, you can order Van Leeuwen ice cream through the website or at one of several locations in New York, California, Texas, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.