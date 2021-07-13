A New Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-Flavored Ice Cream Is Dividing the Internet

Nothing says childhood quite like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. For lots of people, that neon orange color transports them to a simpler time marked by bowls upon bowls of cartoon character-shaped pasta coated in cheese. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, a Brooklyn-based creamery, is capitalizing on that nostalgia with its latest collaboration: A limited-edition Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream.

The creamy creation has all the color and flavor of a bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, but it's made without any artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes. Each scoop packs a punch of that cheesy flavor you know and love in a cool, refreshing summer treat.

"We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with," Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, said in a press release. "As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they'd be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us. Not only does it taste delicious, but it's also made with high-quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes, just like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese."

Naturally, the internet is split about the new ice cream flavor. Some social media users are curious and daring enough to try, while others are wondering why this collaboration exists.

"I love Kraft macaroni and I love ice cream but I don't think I'd love this. But some part of me wants to like it. Hmmm," one Twitter user wrote.

Another person tweeted, "I'm in."

"Sign me up for a bucket of this!!" one brave tweeter said.

"As someone who has tried Parmesan ice cream before I can safely say this is a very strong 'NOPE' for me," someone else tweeted.

Those who want to try it for themselves before making any judgment calls can order it online at VanleeuwenIceCream.com from July 14—and only while supplies last. A pint costs $12 though, which is a lot to pay for something you might not like.

Those in the New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston areas can try a scoop at their local Van Leeuwen store. New Yorkers will also be able to try it for free from an ice cream truck near Union Square from 11 am through 6 pm on July 14.

Acquired taste or not, the only way to find out is to try it.