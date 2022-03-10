New Pizza-Flavored Ice Cream with Mozzarella & Tomato Jam Swirls Is Coming to Walmart

Although Van Leeuwen's controversial Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream debuted to mixed reviews, it hasn't stopped the ice cream company from getting weird with its latest flavor creations.

On Thursday, the NYC-based ice cream maker announced plans to bring some of its fan-favorite flavors—and the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese pint—to Walmart stores nationwide, starting March 14. As part of the big rollout, we're also getting an entirely new flavor that sounds similarly questionable. And that, my friends, is the all-new Pizza flavor, a pint made with cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream mixed with tomato jam swirls and basil crust cookies.

"What inspired us to start making ice cream was the idea that good food, and good ice cream, made from good ingredients, should be widely available on the market. We made these seven exclusive flavors using the same artisanal processes and ingredients that we have been using to make our ice cream for the past 15 years," CEO Ben Van Leeuwen said in a press release. "We have created a collection of classic flavors using thoughtfully sourced ingredients, from local jam makers to wild blueberries from Maine, to cookie bakers with a social mission. There are also unique and surprisingly delicious flavors that you would never expect to love as an ice cream (mac and cheese, and pizza!)."