Van Leeuwen Is Releasing a Mexican Hot Chocolate Ice Cream with Tapatío Hot Sauce
The ice cream maker is adding seven new pints to Walmart stores.
Van Leeuwen is anything but vanilla. The now-iconic shop, which started as just a yellow ice cream truck on the streets of New York City, has been churning out new flavors since its start in 2008—including some controversial pints, like Grey Poupon dijon mustard and Kraft Mac n' Cheese.
Now, Van Leeuwen is teaming up with a similarly beloved brand for an all-new, unexpected flavor: Mexican Hot Chocolate with Tapatío hot sauce. The pint features a chocolate ice cream base with marshmallows, fudge swirls, and, of course, hot sauce.
Along with its latest collab, the pint innovator is adding Sweet Potato Marshmallow Casserole, Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll, Wildberry Layer Cake, Hazelnut Fudge Cookie, Honeycomb, and Strawberry to Walmart stores nationwide.
"Heading into the season known for all things pumpkin, we are excited to offer Walmart shoppers a variety of fall-themed flavors that will quite literally spice up their ice cream selection at home," Founder and CEO Ben Van Leeuwen said in a press release. "Walmart has been a great partner and we are happy that Van Leeuwen's flavors, especially our collaboration with Tapatío Hot Sauce, will be up for grabs when Walmart shoppers are stocking up for their upcoming festivities with friends and family."
The seven new flavors are joining 3,500 Walmart stores across the US for the next 10 weeks.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Van Leeuwen on their refreshing take on the classic Mexican Hot Chocolate flavor. We love how Van Leeuwen is "spicing" up the ice cream game and it feels like a match made in dairy heaven," Tapatío CEO Luis Saavedra added in the release.