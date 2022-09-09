Van Leeuwen Is Releasing a Mexican Hot Chocolate Ice Cream with Tapatío Hot Sauce

Van Leeuwen is anything but vanilla. The now-iconic shop, which started as just a yellow ice cream truck on the streets of New York City, has been churning out new flavors since its start in 2008—including some controversial pints, like Grey Poupon dijon mustard and Kraft Mac n' Cheese.

Now, Van Leeuwen is teaming up with a similarly beloved brand for an all-new, unexpected flavor: Mexican Hot Chocolate with Tapatío hot sauce. The pint features a chocolate ice cream base with marshmallows, fudge swirls, and, of course, hot sauce.

Along with its latest collab, the pint innovator is adding Sweet Potato Marshmallow Casserole, Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll, Wildberry Layer Cake, Hazelnut Fudge Cookie, Honeycomb, and Strawberry to Walmart stores nationwide.