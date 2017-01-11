Florida Officials Urge Vanilla Ice to Evacuate Before Hurricane Hits

Hurricane Matthew is just starting to make landfall in the United States. As a Category 4 storm, it has the potential to be hugely destructive and officials across the southeast have urged people in evacuation zones to get to safer areas. It's serious enough that Walt Disney World has closed for just the fourth time in its history and President Barack Obama has declared a state of emergency.

Officials have also warned Vanilla Ice that he needs to get the hell away from the shore, but homie don't play that. No, Vanilla Ice has publicly announced that he's not going anywhere. Instead, he'll "ride out" the storm, live-tweeting his way into whatever may come.