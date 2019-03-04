People Are Throwing Vans in the Air to Test This Fun Internet Challenge

Everyone is throwing Vans in the air like they just graduated Twitter. They're looking to see if a social media theory holds true.
What to Do at Your Super Bowl Party If You Don't Like Football
What is the #VansChallenge?
The theory is that, like a cat, Vans shoes always land right side up. Toss a pair and when the dust settles, the soles will be on the ground. Anyone with shoes scattered all over near the front door knows that this is definitely not the case with most shoes.
The challenge kicked off because one Twiter user noticed that her Vans kept landing this way. So, she did what most people would do. She took a video and shared the discovery. The user, @Ibelievthehype, wrote, "Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up."
The challenge was far too alluring. People began to throw their Vans and share the videos. Many people discovered there's some truth to it. Though Vans has been mum on the challenge, some believe that the heavy soles and low overall design of many of the shoes may be why this is the case.
Here are other anecdotal tests, some of which include an audible gasp.
Do Vans always land right side up?
The videos are impressive, but it's not hard evidence that Vans will always land upright. Though there are tons that manage to almost impossibly land this way, you don't have to look far to find examples of the #VansChallenge that didn't go according to plan. It's possible Vans are more likely than others to land this way, but they certainly don't always land right side up.
Has anyone tried this with their Airwalks yet?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.