This Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years Come July

Large and small countries worldwide have relaxed travel restrictions since the shutting of borders during the COVID-19 pandemic. And although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates from earlier this year weren't exactly positive, places from Iceland to destinations in the Caribbean are welcoming tourists once again. One island nation, in particular, that has been closed to tourists for this entire time is opening its borders next month.

The South Pacific Ocean nation of Vanuatu will be opening its borders to tourists starting on July 1, 2022. This is the first time the small island nation will open its borders since the 2020 pandemic began. According to the Vanuatu tourism website, the group of islands that sit off the coast of Australia will still require travelers to fulfill some COVID protocols though.

The website states that travelers must provide certified proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of their departure, regardless of their vaccination status. Travelers can also show medically certified proof they contracted COVID-19 and recovered within 28 days of their trip. Although travelers will not be required to quarantine or undergo testing upon arrival, they will be asked to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

Vanuatu has roughly 80 islands. Out of those 80 islands, travelers will only be allowed to visit the provinces and islands classified as "Health Recovery Level 1 status," which means they have a high level of COVID-19 vaccination. According to the tourism office, that includes more popular locations like Efate and Sanma.

"We are so excited to welcome international travelers back to our shores from 1 July, 2022," the tourism office wrote on its website. "Our beautiful smiles await you, and we invite you to answer the call of Vanuatu once again!"