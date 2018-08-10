Smoking Bag Causes Airport Security Scare, All Thanks to a Vape Battery

Given all the talk about how chill vape pens are, big clouds of vaporous smoke aren't chill at all when they're spewing from a bag in an airport security checkpoint. Unlike other conspicuous items like makeup bags and sex toys, vape pens can and will explode on occasion, so it's best to travel with a trusted brand that won't cause a security breach. Nonetheless, a man traveling through Georgia's Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport learned this lesson when his vape battery randomly started hissing plumes of smoke at a TSA checkpoint.
Luckily, TSA Officer Darrell Wade was quick to pounce on the bag and carry it to safety for examination, despite not knowing what was causing the smoke. Strangely, not many of the by standers saw much of a reason to panic, as they all just kind of stare at the bag in a state of confusion, as if to say "am I really going to die right now?"
In the end, the culprit was none other than a vape battery, an instrument so simultaneously cool yet deadly that it might rival Samsung's exploding cell phones. Wade saved the day, acting cool under pressure, although it wouldn't do his heroism justice without an advisory: according to the TSA's policy the "FAA prohibits these devices in checked bags. Battery-powered E-cigarettes, vaporizers, vape pens, atomizers, and electronic nicotine delivery systems may only be carried in the aircraft cabin (in carry-on baggage or on your person)."
Now you know, vapor fiends.
h/t DIGG
