News

Vaper's Battery Explodes in His Pocket, Setting off Vape Fireworks Display

By Published On 11/02/2016 By Published On 11/02/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

When an e-cigarette battery explodes, it sends vibrant sparks shooting everywhere. It looks cool. But, when that happens in your pocket, it burns you badly, as one man in Toulouse, France, unfortunately found out.

Footage captured by Closed Caption Television shows Amine Britel enjoying a few drags from his vape pen outside of the nightclub he owns, when suddenly the device’s spare battery bursts into flames.

The initial blaze looks like fireworks, though the flash enveloping Britel caused severe burns across his abdomen. He told The Daily Mail: 'I have second-degree burns on my stomach and my jacket melted around my finger where I tried to put the fire out,' adding that he was lucky to be wearing a cotton-shirt, as opposed to a much more flammable synthetic shirt.

While his treatment for the burns will take weeks, he noted that he plans on suing the Chinese manufacturer of his vape pen, which he purchased in a local shop nearby his nightclub: “I bought the battery in a local shop in Toulouse, but I have nothing against them. But I'm a little upset about the Chinese brand, who could have been clearer about the risks that users are facing.”

So if you ever needed motivation to put down your vape and quit smoking the old fashioned way, there you have it.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts Right Now

related

READ MORE
What's More Charming Than Kittens? This Kitten Adoption Commercial

related

READ MORE
Facebook Is About to Cut Down Censorship and Get More NSFW

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like