News

If You Vape While Face Swapping Things Get Weird Fast

By Published On 04/14/2016 By Published On 04/14/2016

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

Face swapping will usually make you look a little freakish, but normally you don't become a bodiless ghost. Unless you're vaping whilst face swapping, in which case...BOO!

A strange paranormal phenomenon was discovered and there's video evidence of it from YouTube user Dorrit Shank, who recorded herself face swapping with a male friend while he vapes. OK, it's more like a malfunction of the app than a visit from the underworld. But it's still pretty creepy when her face rises with the smoke and floats around like a ghost. It's vaguely reminiscent of the smiling Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland. 

But really, this can only be understood after watching the above video. You should do that, and then try it. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and enjoys referencing the Cheshire Cat. Send news tips and vaping face swap videos to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.
 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
News

related

READ MORE
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More