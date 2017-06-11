If You Vape While Face Swapping Things Get Weird Fast

Face swapping will usually make you look a little freakish, but normally you don't become a bodiless ghost. Unless you're vaping whilst face swapping, in which case...BOO!
A strange paranormal phenomenon was discovered and there's video evidence of it from YouTube user Dorrit Shank, who recorded herself face swapping with a male friend while he vapes. OK, it's more like a malfunction of the app than a visit from the underworld. But it's still pretty creepy when her face rises with the smoke and floats around like a ghost. It's vaguely reminiscent of the smiling Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland.
But really, this can only be understood after watching the above video. You should do that, and then try it.
