Vegan Says She Called the Cops After Friends Tricked Her Into Eating Chicken Nuggets

A longtime vegan took to Reddit earlier this week with a pressing question: Does calling the police on friends -- who, important to note here, tricked her into eating meat -- make her an “asshole?” According to the original post, the 24-year-old woman was in dire need of munchies when her pals decided to pass off some chicken nuggets as plant-based.
“[They] thought it would be funny to feed me chicken nuggets as a prank,” she wrote in the post. “I checked with them before chowing down, ‘Are these vegan?’ To which my friends replied, ‘They are, they’re sunfed’ (a type of vegan chickenless chicken).” While the nugs “tasted off,” the anonymous woman chalked up the difference to having been drinking. “I was wrong,” she said.
The next day, she checked Snapchat and found her (now former) friends had documented the entire incident. And while, going to the police -- which she claims she did -- may seem a tad dramatic, the internet has spoken: She’s the victim here.
“Never fuck with someone's food. But then they went on to MOCK her and POST IT SO SOCIAL MEDIA?” one user commented. “They're cruel. It's more than a lack of respect.” Another chimed in, “It's likely the charges will be thrown out by the prosecutor anyway, but these bullies deserve to face the music.”
Not everyone was on her side, though. Others claimed that while, yes, the prank was definitively not cool, getting law enforcement involved was "too much." “Cancel the friendship, but drop charges,” one advocate weighed in. “It’s not worth ruining someone’s life over this.”
Of course, this is all based on one person's post on Reddit, so it's worth noting that we're not getting the whole story here. But the story certainly makes you think. What would you do?
h/t Buzzfeed
