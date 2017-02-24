These Vegetarians Are About to Taste Meat for the First Time in Years

Some of the reactions are total and constant disgust. "This is my memory of meat. That you're chewing and chewing and it's not going anywhere," says the vegetarian who hadn't eaten meat in 30 years. Another keeps finding reluctant pleasure, even if there's a bit of a disgust factor. "The texture was much better than steak because it's a baby," she says when faced with veal.

It's amusing and shows how quickly tastes change when you completely cut a food out of your diet. Watch the full video above.

