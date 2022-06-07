This New Velveeta Nail Polish Smells Like Actual Cheese & Comes in 2 Creamy Shades

The cheese manufacturer is releasing its first-ever nail polish collection in partnership with Nails, INC. It includes rich, creamy shades and smells like actual cheese. The launch features a red and yellow nail polish in "Finger Food" and "La Dolce Velveeta" colors for $15, while you can also pick up "That's La Dolce Velveeta" nail stickers for $4.99.

"Velveeta is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy—nail polish," Senior Brand Communications Manager at Kraft Heinz Company Kelsey Rice said in a press release. "Our Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish gives pleasure seekers everywhere an irresistible new way to show the world that they are living 'La Dolce Velveeta' by living pinkies out."

The company reports that the Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish was created with Nails, INC.'s long-wear formula and patented wide hugging brush. The application is described as "flawless" for both the cheese-scented red shade and yellow polish. Both colors can be purchased on Amazon and NailsInc.com while supplies last. A quick warning, though, that the collaboration may cause cravings.