Velveeta Is Introducing a Martini with Cheese-Infused Vodka

Van Leeuwen's Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream walked so that Velveeta's cheese-infused vodka martini could run. The American cheese manufacturer is launching the cocktail at a number of BLT restaurants nationwide if you're looking to get buzzed on...dairy products.

The Veltini is joining menus for a limited run this summer and will be available exclusively during golden hour (5 pm through 8 pm) each evening with a price tag of $15. They will be served at BLT Steak locations in New York, DC, and Charlotte; BLT Prime in New York; and The Florentine in Chicago.

"As we look to summer, one of life’s greatest pleasures is enjoying summer sips during golden hour," Velveeta Senior Brand Communications Manager Kelsey Rice said in a news release. "We wanted to find a way to elevate this experience for our fans even further, by bringing the rich, creamy goodness of Velveeta to a martini in a unique and unexpected way for the ultimate outrageous pleasure."