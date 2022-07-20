Velveeta Is Introducing a Martini with Cheese-Infused Vodka
It's available at BLT restaurant locations across the US during golden hour.
Van Leeuwen's Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream walked so that Velveeta's cheese-infused vodka martini could run. The American cheese manufacturer is launching the cocktail at a number of BLT restaurants nationwide if you're looking to get buzzed on...dairy products.
The Veltini is joining menus for a limited run this summer and will be available exclusively during golden hour (5 pm through 8 pm) each evening with a price tag of $15. They will be served at BLT Steak locations in New York, DC, and Charlotte; BLT Prime in New York; and The Florentine in Chicago.
"As we look to summer, one of life’s greatest pleasures is enjoying summer sips during golden hour," Velveeta Senior Brand Communications Manager Kelsey Rice said in a news release. "We wanted to find a way to elevate this experience for our fans even further, by bringing the rich, creamy goodness of Velveeta to a martini in a unique and unexpected way for the ultimate outrageous pleasure."
The Velveeta Veltini features Velveeta-infused vodka, olive brine, and vermouth, garnished with a cheese drip, a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives, and Velveeta Shells & Cheese to finish it off.
"At BLT Restaurant Group, we are constantly looking to develop new and exciting experiences for our customers, so when Velveeta approached us with the concept to create the Velveeta Veltini we were sold," BLT Restaurant Group Senior Vice President Scott Cronin added in the release. "We worked closely with the brand to make this vision a reality, balancing the flavors of a typical martini with the nostalgic cheesy flavor we all know and love from Velveeta, and are excited for fans to experience this delicious over-the-top cocktail."
For those who are dying to try the Veltini but don't live near a BLT location, Goldbelly is also selling a limited number of Velveeta Veltini kits via its website.