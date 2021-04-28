An Ice Cream Company Is Recalling Dozens of Products Due to Listeria Concerns

During recent routine product testing, an Ohio-based ice cream company discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria that can cause potentially dangerous infections. To err on the side of caution, the company has voluntarily recalled its entire roster of ice cream and sherbet products.

Velvet Ice Cream said it believes that the affected products were distributed to a variety of retailers in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia, according to a safety alert from the Food & Drug Administration​​​​​​. If you have any Velvet Ice Cream products in your freezer that were sold on or after March 24, 2021, you should throw them out immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. A complete list of the recalled items can be found on the FDA website.

Listeria is an infection that causes short-term symptoms in healthy individuals, including high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Young children, elderly people, and immunocompromised individuals may experience more severe cases of listeria that have potential to be fatal, and pregnant women with the infection are more prone to miscarriages and stillbirths.

If you have questions about the recall, call Velvet Ice Cream at 800-589-5000 ext. 237 on any weekday between 8 am and 5 pm EST. You can also reach out via the company's online contact form.

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported from the recalled products.

In the past week, we reported that batches of mushrooms and canned beans were also recalled over concerns that they may contain toxins. It never hurts to double check the fridge and pantry.