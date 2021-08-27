Venice Is Introducing an Entry Fee for Tourists

If you're planning a trip to Venice, be prepared to pay up. The city is imposing an entry fee for visitors to control the crowding caused by tourism.

According to The Times newspaper, a similar measure was previously announced in 2019 but was put on hold partially because of COVID. Per the outlet, lawmakers approved the new package of restrictions last week. La Stampa reports that visitors will now have to book visits in advance, pay a fee, and enter Venice through electronic turnstiles. The measure won't go into effect immediately, however. It's set to begin in summer 2022.

The entry fee is set between a reported 3 and 10 euros, or roughly $3.52 and $11.73. The price will vary by season. Residents, their relatives, children under the age of six, and people who are staying in hotels locally won't have to pay.

Venice has seen close to 80,000 visitors per day, according to The Times. During the pandemic, that number was significantly less. Although some industries undoubtedly suffered from a lack of tourism, it did wonders for the environment. The water, in particular, was noticeably cleaner than usual, with fewer people flocking there.

Overtourism has long been an issue in Venice, forcing officials to get creative in managing the issue and preserving the city and its resources. Residents have been outspoken in opposition to overtourism, too. In addition to imposing fees on tourists entering the city, Venice banned cruise ships from entering the city center. The ban went into effect at the beginning of this month.