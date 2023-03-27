Venice Mayor Wants to Give 'Certificate of Stupidity' to Reckless Tourist

I've done a lot of stupid things in Italy (that I'm sure I shall one day face judgment for), but never have I done anything so stupid that local officials wanted to grant me an official award for it. But then again, I've never flung myself off of a roof in Venice right into the city's famous canals. One man just did, and then received the ire of Mayor Luigi Brugnaro.

In a video posted on Brugnaro's Twitter account, a person can be seen standing at the top of the roof, assuming the stance of a diver. Eventually, they leap off the ledge of the building. But instead of diving into the river in an elegant manner, the person sort of belly flops onto the canal. While I hold no power to hand out Certificates of Stupidity, I am certainly judging the jumper for their form. The man then climbs out of the canal and is handed a towel by a friend, who had filmed the whole thing.