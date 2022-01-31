You Can Win Up to $500 from Venmo Today to Help Pay Your Rent

The mobile payment service launched another one of its one-day VenmoItForward events where winners can get $100, $250, or $500 for simply commenting, reposting, and tagging on social media. In the past, Venmo has posted the sweepstakes with a different monthly theme. The money sending app has hosted the sweepstakes for everything from Friendsgiving in November to back-to-school supplies in late August. This month’s sweepstakes is specifically for anyone who has to pay the rent.

For the last year, Venmo has been giving out free cash to followers. Lucky for you, today is one of those days.

Although time is ticking to enter for this one-day contest, throwing your hat in the ring for the chance to win hundreds of dollars is so easy. To get started, hopefuls will have to follow the Venmo account on Instagram or Twitter, then comment on the sweepstakes post with your Venmo handle, and tag one friend. Users will also have to re-share the VenmoItForward post via reTweet, Instagram story, or the original post.

Venmo will divide $10,000 into 60 cash prizes of different values. Participants have the chance to win $100, $250, and $500 at random. Each hopeful may enter up to 10 times. The sweepstakes will close on January 31, 2022, at 11:59 PT. For all the sweepstakes rules, check out VenmoItForward official giveaway rules.

If you don't get to enter the sweepstakes today, You can keep an eye on Venmo socials for the sweepstakes to pop up again.