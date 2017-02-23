Check Out These Hypnotizing Severe Weather Visualizations

Inclement weather is typically a nuisance, unless you experience a torrential downpour from a nest of blankets under your roof. But nasty weather can be beautiful, especially with Ventusky, an application that can visualize different weather systems in real-time.

The Next Web dredged up Ventusky while researching storm Doris, which is currently blanketing the UK with a decent smattering of rainfall and wind. Without getting too immersed in the specifics of the storm, check out the wind as it creates a vibrant cascade of color through the application: