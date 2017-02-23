Check Out These Hypnotizing Severe Weather Visualizations

Inclement weather is typically a nuisance, unless you experience a torrential downpour from a nest of blankets under your roof. But nasty weather can be beautiful, especially with Ventusky, an application that can visualize different weather systems in real-time.
The Next Web dredged up Ventusky while researching storm Doris, which is currently blanketing the UK with a decent smattering of rainfall and wind. Without getting too immersed in the specifics of the storm, check out the wind as it creates a vibrant cascade of color through the application:
Ventusky takes into consideration temperature, precipitation, clouds, wind speed, air pressure and snow cover, fashioning something pretty intoxicating in the process. As the weather gets increasingly strange and unpredictable -- historic snowfall seems to foreshadow premature outbursts of Spring, these days -- it’s cool we have such exhaustive tools to navigate the erratic climate.
If only it could save us from sinking.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.