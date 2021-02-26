NASA Solar Probe Captures Beautiful View of Venus During a Flyby

All eyes have been on Mars over the last week. Though, "all" is hyperbole because the eyes of NASA's Parker Solar Probe were on Venus.

On February 20, 2021, the probe did its fourth close flyby of Venus, getting a "gravity assist" from the planet to continue its study of the sun. Four days after the flyby, NASA shared a gorgeous image of Venus from an exciting and mysterious flyby that took place in July 2020.

As NASA notes in its announcement, the Parker Solar Probe is focused on studying our star, but Venus is playing an important role in its lifecycle. Over the course of its seven-year mission, Parker will make seven flybys, taking advantage of Venus' gravity to guide the probe's orbit. Though it's focused on the sun and studying solar winds, Parker's Wide-field Imager (WISPR) is capturing impressive images of the inner solar system along the way.

That includes this image of Venus' nightside on July 11, 2020, seen from 7,693 miles away. WISPR saw a bright rim around the edge of the planet, which could be nightglow -- "light emitted by oxygen atoms high in the atmosphere that recombine into molecules in the nightside," per NASA.