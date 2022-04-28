Venus & Jupiter Will Be So Close This Week That They Almost Look Like a Single Star

Last week, the moon joined the four-planet line-up in the morning sky. This week, that line-up changes a bit. The moon isn’t lined up as neatly, and two of the planets will almost look like a single entity.

Venus and Jupiter, the two brightest planets in the sky, will have a conjunction on April 30. Much like the "great conjunction" of late 2020 when Saturn and Jupiter met up, this will be an impressively close meeting of the planets.

Though, the planets are, of course, millions of miles apart and only appear to come together from our perspective here on Earth. If the language here started to give you goosebumps, have no fear. The solar system is not headed for a fiery end this week.