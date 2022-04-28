Venus & Jupiter Will Be So Close This Week That They Almost Look Like a Single Star
Venus and Jupiter are quite far apart, but they'll look like they're almost a single point during a conjunction this week.
Last week, the moon joined the four-planet line-up in the morning sky. This week, that line-up changes a bit. The moon isn’t lined up as neatly, and two of the planets will almost look like a single entity.
Venus and Jupiter, the two brightest planets in the sky, will have a conjunction on April 30. Much like the "great conjunction" of late 2020 when Saturn and Jupiter met up, this will be an impressively close meeting of the planets.
Though, the planets are, of course, millions of miles apart and only appear to come together from our perspective here on Earth. If the language here started to give you goosebumps, have no fear. The solar system is not headed for a fiery end this week.
Jupiter and Venus will be at their closest on the morning of April 30, just before sunrise. They will be close for days around the actual conjunction, but that's when you'll see them at their closest.
The duo will be shining so close that you can use binoculars to see them simultaneously. Space.com notes that they will be visible simultaneously through binoculars from April 24 all the way until May 6. Moreover, Space.com adds that you can see Jupiter’s four Galilean moons if you’re hunting the conjunction through a telescope.
The two planets rise pretty late in the night. You can start looking for them around 4:30 am local time. They’ll remain visible until the sky lightens enough to obscure them in the sunlight around sunrise. If you have clear skies, it'll be worth popping out a little early in the morning to see the conjunction, particularly because you do not need to travel to see it. Venus and Jupiter are bright enough to be seen even from cities where dimmer celestial phenomena like meteor showers would be obscured. Though, you will require a good view along the eastern horizon to spot them. They'll be pretty low in the sky.
Ready to go stargazing?
