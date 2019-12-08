Venus & Saturn Will Come Close Together in the Sky This Week

Santa isn’t the only reason you should be looking toward the sky in December. There are a couple of notable meteor showers, as well as some close encounters between the planets.
This week, Venus and Saturn will almost touch in the night sky. Of course, they won’t really touch. They’ll still be hundreds of millions of miles apart, but from the vantage point of Earth, they’ll look like they’re getting cozy among the stars.
From December 9-13, they will approach each other shortly after sunset in the southwest sky. They’ll be fairly low, so you’ll need an unobstructed view of the southwest sky to get a good look at the two planets.
On the night of December 9, Saturn will almost appear to be sitting on top of Venus. Each of the next four nights, the planets will remain close together, but each night Saturn gets lower and Venus will rise a little.
The close pass is not as spectacular as the coming Geminids usually are, but this is an easy to spot event. Your view will be more impressive with dark skies or with a telescope, but you can see it from a city despite the light pollution, and you’ll be able to see it with the naked eye. When you're driving down the road and your friend says, "What's that?" You'll know.
