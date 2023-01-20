You Can See the Moon, Venus, and Saturn Have a Close Encounter This Weekend

It is quite a month for anyone hoping to get an easy view of the planets around the solar system. Five planets visible to the naked eye appear just after dusk each night in January.

The last few nights, Venus and Saturn have been getting closer and closer to each other. On the night of January 22, the two will be at their closest. They will be just a third of a degree apart, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The next night, on January 23, Venus and Saturn are just a little further apart and will be joined by the crescent moon, creating a beautiful tableau in the night sky.