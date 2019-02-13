This Dog's Winning Run at the Westminster Dog Show Is Truly Incredible

The Westminster Dog Show is a life-altering moment for the dogs who compete there (one assumes?). But this year, the competition will likely change the lives of its spectators even more so than its winners and losers. We've learned how to overcome internal obstacles from Rudy the bulldog and how to take it easy from Winky the Bichon. But there's one final lesson, and that's just how sweet victory tastes.
No one drank deeper from the dog bowl of triumph than Verb. This handsome border collie from Wyncote, Pennsylvania took the top prize in the agility course at the Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, and that's no surprise when you see the determination in this dog's eyes.
For some perspective this win, Winky finished at 192 seconds, and Rudy finished at 51.63. Verb finished in 32.05 seconds, and, in that half a minute, sprinted, swerved, weaved, leaped, ascended, descended, and, you know, other verbs, as well.
But most of all, Verb won.
