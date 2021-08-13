This Private Jet Company Will Take You to See Meteor Showers from the Sky

For most people, it's probably safe to say that flying private is a bucket list item. So, perhaps it's not surprising that a private jet service is offering new travel experiences to match the special occasion.

VeriJet, which recently expanded into to 5,400 American airports, is offering the unique trips, dubbed "Jet Safaris." The flights take passengers to witness meteor showers—and even polar bear migrations—from 31,000 feet up, according to a report by Travel & Leisure.

"The best use of VeriJet Vision Jets is to access airports where other jets fear to tread, not only providing direct service in daily use, but enabling extraordinary experiences and adventures in remote parts of the planet off the beaten path," Chairman and CEO Richard Kane told Thrillist.