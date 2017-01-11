Verizon Is Ripping Off Thousands of Customers for Data They Never Used

If you’re a hyper-tweeter with a proclivity for Facebook stalking, nothing is more precious than cellular data. But burning through data can be costly and maddening, especially so when you’re charged exorbitant fees for processing data you never used.

Recent reporting from The Cleveland Plain Dealer has been shedding light on the scores of Verizon customers who’ve been falsely billed by the company this year, and often at appallingly high rates. The paper used customer complaints to the FCC as its primary metric, finding that 2,079 subscribers griped to the agency about data overages in the month of September. In October, the complaints tapered off slightly, capping off at a total of 1,026. Still, the paper notes, the influx of angered customers claiming undue charges marks a 470% increase from the first eight months of 2016, when the FCC saw complaints tallied at the much slower clip of 180 per month.