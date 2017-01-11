Verizon Is Cutting Off Unlimited Data for Some Customers

If you’re a Verizon subscriber who burns through an unlimited data plan every month, get ready for a rude awakening.
Ars Technica reports that the telecoms giant is set to nix unlimited data plans for those who periodically use more than 200GB a month. According to a company statement, those customers will be forced to switch to limited-data plans in February or force having their devices disconnected.
As explained to Ars by a company spokesperson, you’re at the fateful whims of Verizon here:
"Because our network is a shared resource and we need to ensure all customers have a great mobile experience with Verizon, we are notifying a small group of customers on unlimited plans who use more than 200GB a month that they must move to a Verizon Plan by February 16, 2017."
If disconnected, you’ll have 50 days to sign up for a new plan, according to Verizon.
While annoying, this is part of the company’s gradual phasing-out of unlimited data plans. The initiative originally started in 2011, when Verizon stopped offering unlimited plans to new customers. The current 200GB a month policy only applies to longstanding customers who signed up for their plans years ago. Last August, customers who averaged a whopping 500GB a month were asked to switch their plans or risk the company disconnecting them from mobile use.
In other words, Verizon wants all the perennial hoarders to stop bogarting that data.
The data issue seems to be at the crux of most Verizon customer complaints: Last November, the company was caught accidentally charging people exorbitant fees for data they never processed. In some instances, customers were levied bills as staggeringly high as $1,700, when in reality they hadn’t strayed from their normal data use.
The largest data-plan Verizon currently offers caps at 100GB per month, and costs $450. It’s unclear if the company has plans to cut that as well, but if it stays with its current course, that looks probable.