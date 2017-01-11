Verizon Is Cutting Off Unlimited Data for Some Customers

If you’re a Verizon subscriber who burns through an unlimited data plan every month, get ready for a rude awakening.

Ars Technica reports that the telecoms giant is set to nix unlimited data plans for those who periodically use more than 200GB a month. According to a company statement, those customers will be forced to switch to limited-data plans in February or force having their devices disconnected.

As explained to Ars by a company spokesperson, you’re at the fateful whims of Verizon here:

"Because our network is a shared resource and we need to ensure all customers have a great mobile experience with Verizon, we are notifying a small group of customers on unlimited plans who use more than 200GB a month that they must move to a Verizon Plan by February 16, 2017."