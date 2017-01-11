News

Some Verizon Customers Can't Send Texts to Other Networks

Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Verizon customers across the country accused the company of charging them for cellular data they never used. While that was enough to get the masses fuming, a Reddit thread started on Wednesday indicates that many Verizon subscribers are having trouble sending text messages to different networks.

As pointed out by Gizmodo, at least a dozen people in Arizona, West Virginia, Indiana and New York have been affected by the issue.

Comment from discussion Texts only work to other Verizon phones - multiple people around me can't send texts outside Verizon..
Comment from discussion Texts only work to other Verizon phones - multiple people around me can't send texts outside Verizon..

People are also griping on Twitter:

According to Downdetector, which tracks service outages at telecoms and tech companies, complaints against Verizon spiked at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, when a total of 386 separate incidents had been reported:

Downdetector/Screen shot

Some Reddit users are claiming the texting problem is the result of a network-wide texting outage. Although that’s not entirely implausible -- regional outages have been known to happen, with a recent example occurring in March -- a nationwide issue seems like a massive leap.

We’ve queried a Verizon representative about the issue, and will update the story when we hear back. Meanwhile, if you’re a Verizon customer and are having trouble sending or receiving messages outside of your network, let Downdetector know.

