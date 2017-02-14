Verizon's New Unlimited Data Plan Is Only $80/Month

To help drum up some excitement, the company will even throw in a complimentary, brand-new smartphone for those who enroll. For a limited time, you can hand over one of fifteen eligible devices and receive some of the best phones on the market, including the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Force Droid, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, or LG V20. To participate, visit any Verizon store near you.

While no doubt cool, the deal surely smacks of a promotional facade. Verizon has waffled on its willingness to provide its clientele with unlimited plans, but in light of the format’s popularity among competitors, it would be foolish for Verizon -- the telecoms company with the highest user base in the country -- not to offer them. Last year, the company faced scrutiny after it erroneously billed numerous subscribers for processing data that they never used. And the overage fees were steep, cresting upwards of $2,000 in some instances.