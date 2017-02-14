Verizon's New Unlimited Data Plan Is Only $80/Month

Data-hoarders should be pleased to know that Verizon is bringing back unlimited data plans. After announcing in January it would be nixing unlimited plans for customers who routinely burn through 200GB, the telecoms giant is now offering what it claims is “the best unlimited plan in wireless.”
With Verizon Unlimited, customers pay $80 for unlimited data, talk and text. Family plans increase incrementally from there: Two lines cost $140, and three cost $160. A family of four pays $180 ($45 per line), for unlimited data, talk and text, while paper-free billing and automatic payment is mandatory to enroll.
To help drum up some excitement, the company will even throw in a complimentary, brand-new smartphone for those who enroll. For a limited time, you can hand over one of fifteen eligible devices and receive some of the best phones on the market, including the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Force Droid, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, or LG V20. To participate, visit any Verizon store near you.
While no doubt cool, the deal surely smacks of a promotional facade. Verizon has waffled on its willingness to provide its clientele with unlimited plans, but in light of the format’s popularity among competitors, it would be foolish for Verizon -- the telecoms company with the highest user base in the country -- not to offer them. Last year, the company faced scrutiny after it erroneously billed numerous subscribers for processing data that they never used. And the overage fees were steep, cresting upwards of $2,000 in some instances.
There's no word on the permanence of Verizon Unlimited, and speaking to reporters, a company spokesperson was more than opaque about the plan's potential longevity: “We're committed to having an unlimited option in our portfolio. As technologies and things change, there could be evolution. But we're committed to having that option.”
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.