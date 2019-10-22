You Can Get a Free Year of Disney+ Through Verizon

If you missed out the short-lived promotion that offered Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, at just $5 a month, it looks like you've got at least one more shot at scoring a deal on it before it launches next month. In fact, you can count on getting the much-anticipated streaming bundle for free -- that is, if you're a Verizon customer.
This week, the package Gods have descended upon Verizon customers. Disney+ is coming on November 12 (if you have questions about the new streaming service, we've written all about it), and now all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers -- as well as Verizon Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers -- will get 12 months of it for free.
Verizon said eligible customers will be able to activate their year of free Disney+ streaming at the day of the launch. If you're a customer of, say, Xfinity or another service provider, you can still get Disney+ at $7 a month or $70 a year.
If you were a well-nurtured '90s kid, your childhood living room was basically Disney+. AKA, mom let you put Aladdin on repeat indefinitely while she drank to quiet the incessant PRINCEALIMIGHTYISHEALIABAWAA. But the powers that be just don't cater to us adults anymore, so we have to compromise with loved ones, and pay for tons of subscriptions like Disney+.
But here's a twist: Disney will offer a bundle that includes ESPN+ and Hulu for $13. So maybe don't subscribe to Verizon, after all. I dunno. AHHHHHHH.
This Vegan Pizzeria in Miami Makes the Most Out of the Box Pies
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.