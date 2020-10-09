This New Smart Telescope Lets You Take High-Def Photos of Space

Maybe I'm incompetent, but my life experiences thus far have led me to the conclusion that telescopes are very difficult to use. Somehow, no matter what I do, all I see is darkness when I look into the eyepiece. This isn't a plea for help (though it admittedly felt good to get that off my chest), but rather a note of optimism that technology is advancing and soon enough, decently well-off people will not only be able to see space, but take photos of it too.

How, you ask?

This relatively new technology is found in smart telescopes, and as soon as the market prices take a dip, I'll be all over them. Space tech start-up Vaonis first introduced smart telescopes in 2018, when it unveiled a gadget named Stellina: a fully automated and motorized telescope that also captured images and came with an accompanying educational app. If you've never heard of the Stellina, it's probably because it costs $3,999 and most of us aren't Jeff Bezos.

So, why am I telling you about it? Because this month, Vaonis launched a Kickstarter for a smaller, (slightly) less expensive smart telescope cosigned by former NASA astronauts Scott Kelly and Terry Virts. It's called the Vespera.