This Job Will Literally Pay You to Cuddle With Cats

There is perhaps no greater human endeavor than cuddling with furry animals. While mainly an activity for decompressing and removing oneself from the rigors of the working world, you can now parlay your unhealthy obsession with cats into a bonafide profession, and you don't need an extensive knowledge of dank memes to be considered for the job.
Just Cats, a veterinarian clinic in Dublin, Ireland, that caters exclusively to felines, is searching for a Cat Cuddler, who will ostensibly help cats as they grapple with the anxiety of a trip to the doctor's office. Candidates don't need to be trained in any veterinarian speciality, although they must have a gentle touch and, um, a solid dose of stamina. As the listing states: "The ideal candidate must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time."
Prospective Cat Cuddlers must come equipped with a healthy amount of "cattidude," which is like attitude, but for people who are obsessed with cats. If you want the job, you must be "softly spoke and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in patients." Some animosity toward dogs doesn't hurt either, as Just Cats has a strict, "no dogs" allowed policy. This is seriously a cat-lover's dream.
If you're keen on quitting your job in investment banking or wealth management in favor of canoodling with cats, start prepping that resume, and get in touch with Just Cats via its website. There'll probably be a lot of applicants, because there's no way this isn't going viral.
[h/t TIME]
